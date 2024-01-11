Spacey Jane Share 'One Last Day'

The track was released alongside a lyric video.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Spacey Jane Share 'One Last Day'

Spacey Jane is welcoming in 2024 with their shimmering new single “One Bad Day.”

An ode to overreacting, giving up on a good thing because you can't see the forest for the trees, the single is best played with the volume up and the windows down. The song is a perfect bookend to the widely successful ‘Here Comes Everybody' album campaign and a perfect time to close one door as the band readies their new album.

Of the new single, frontman Caleb Harper explains, "The song was written just as we delivered ‘Here Comes Everybody.' To me it feels like it's the perfect bookend for this album cycle, it was too late for ‘Here Comes Everybody' and doesn't seem to fit in with our next record.  At the same time, we really love the song, we want to see it out in the world and so found it a place in between albums as a way to say thank you to fans and scratch an itch of our own before we start rolling out LP3."

With an impressive 432 million global streams across their catalog, Spacey Jane ended 2023 with a raft of Australian festival appearances after spending the bulk of the year in the US and Europe touring and writing their third album.

The band's second album Here Comes Everybody saw them debut at #1 on the ARIA charts and land six tracks in the triple j Hottest 100, three of those in the top six. The album also received a J Award nomination for Album Of The Year, picked up a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 2022 ARIA Awards, topped the triple j listener Album Poll for the second time (placing them in the esteemed company of Tame Impala, Radiohead and Gotye) and they were the most played artist on triple j in 2022.  

A deluxe edition of Here Comes Everybody was released in February, with single “Sorry Instead,” the formidable rework of “Lots of Nothing” feat. BENEE," the glowing “Is this What You Wanted” and a live version of “Hardlight,” recorded at RAC Arena in Perth on their recent Australian tour.  

With the release of “One Bad Day,” Spacey Jane closes the chapter on Here Comes Everybody. As for what comes next, fans will need to wait patiently to find out.

Photo credit: Charlie Hardy



