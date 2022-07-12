Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spacemoth Shares New Single 'Round In Loops'

Spacemoth's new album will be released on July 22.

Jul. 12, 2022  
Spacemoth - the project of Bay Area-based and Afghan-American artist, producer, engineer, and musician Maryam Qudus - will release her debut album No Past No Future later this month on July 22nd via Sadie Dupuis' label Wax Nine via Carpark Records.

Qudus, who has made a name for herself collaborating with the likes of Toro y Moi, Tune-Yards, Sasami, Sad13, and more, has already shared the incredible tracks "Pipe and Pistol," "This s" and "Waves Come Crashing" off of the forthcoming album, and today she shares another single.

Out today is "Round In Loops," alongside a video co-directed by Maryam with her brother Dean Qudus that is an homage to the classic Maxell "Hi Fidelity' ad from 1983. "I often start a song by creating tape loops and layering different sounds together to create a bed of abstraction to build upon," Qudus explains. "In 'Round In Loops,' I wanted to connect the loops in the song with the cyclical patterns we endure both in our minds and in our lives."

Qudus has made a name for herself as a sought-after producer and studio engineer, working with some of the most beloved artists in indie music at San Francisco's Women's Audio Mission and the iconic Tiny Telephone Recording. As a first-generation Afghan-American child of working-class immigrant parents, finding a place in music was nothing short of a challenge for Qudus.

"Women are often discouraged from pursuing music in the Afghan & Muslim community, and those who follow that path receive a lot of heat," she explains. Now, with her prominent work producing and engineering the sonic explorations of her peers under her belt, Qudus has masterfully constructed her own vision with the psychedelic space-pop of Spacemoth on her debut full-length, No Past No Future.

Spacemoth plays a record release show on Friday, August 12th at Bandcamp Oakland: tickets here.

Watch the new music video here:

