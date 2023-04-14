Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Soul-Pop Powerhouse Lindsey Lomis Releases New 'Universe' EP

Soul-Pop Powerhouse Lindsey Lomis Releases New 'Universe' EP

With the Universe EP, Lomis will continue to make waves and captivate listeners with her unique brand of soul-pop.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Soul-pop powerhouse Lindsey Lomis releases her anticipated new EP, Universe.

"The Universe EP is a glimpse into young love, momentary flings and experiences that shape you," says Lindsey. "I learn more about myself from every person I meet and every new experience I share with someone.

This year, I allowed myself to really live in the moment and let things happen to me, even if that means I make a mistake along the way. Each of these songs are about different people who have come into my life and given me a new feeling to feel. A new lesson to learn."

The five-track EP arrives on the heels of recent singles "This Time (I Don't Wanna)" and "Bad News / Good News." With this collection of songs, the singer-songwriter continues to ride the momentum of 2022's Daydreaming EP, which included the hit singles "die with my friends" and "call me when u get home."

Prior to that, Lomis made waves with 2020's In the Madness EP and a string of live dates supporting artists like The Brook & The Bluff, "Slow Motion" collaborator JoJo, Lawrence, and Lexi Jayde. She also earned online support from the likes of Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, Joe Jonas, Allen Stone, and more. Most recently, she just wrapped up a six-week North American tour, supporting Joshua Bassett.

With the Universe EP, Lomis will continue to make waves and captivate listeners with her unique brand of soul-pop.

Photo credit: Anna Koblish



Dove Cameron Joins Diplo on New Thomas Wesley Track Use Me Photo
Dove Cameron Joins Diplo on New Thomas Wesley Track 'Use Me'
Diplo unveils a new track from his country music persona Thomas Wesley, “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” featuring Dove Cameron and country living legend Sturgill Simpson reborn as Johnny Blue Skies. The new song arrives alongside a video starring Sean Penn, who portrays Johnny Blue Skies, with a cameo from everyone’s favorite, Tequila Don Julio 1942.
Janelle Monáe Releases Float Coco & Breezy Remix Photo
Janelle Monáe Releases 'Float' Coco & Breezy Remix
According to sources closest to Monáe, “Float” is inspired by Muhammed Ali talking shit in Zaire, 1974, Jane’s evolution, Mary Poppins’ umbrella, Aladdin’s magic carpet, Ja Morant’s flotation to the rim while dunking on his ops, Sara Elise’s ropes, excerpts from Paramahmsa Nithyananda’s talks on levitation, Raul’s toast on Dec 1, and  Bruce Lee.
Kelly Clarkson Releases New Songs From Chemistry Album Photo
Kelly Clarkson Releases New Songs From 'Chemistry' Album
GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has released 'me' and 'mine,' the first singles from her upcoming album 'chemistry.' Clarkson also announced that the new album will be released in June, featuring collaborations with Steve Martin and Sheila L. Plus, check out information on her upcoming Las Vegas residency!
Alanis Morissette Releases New Version of YELLOWJACKETS Theme Photo
Alanis Morissette Releases New Version of YELLOWJACKETS Theme
The new single debuted in the fourth episode of the hit series’ second season and is available now to download and stream globally via Universal Music Canada. “No Return” (Main Title Theme) by YELLOWJACKETS composers, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, was originally released in January 2022.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING SegmentVideo: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING Segment
April 13, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning has shared an interview segment 1988 featuring Hal Prince discussing the opening of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. The segment, which features footage of the original Broadway cast in rehearsals and performing, spotlights how Prince brought the musical to Broadway. Watch the video now!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA TomorrowNEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow
April 13, 2023

The company of New York, New York will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow, April 14. NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville') as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s 'Dear Edward'), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, and more.
Eels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' AlbumEels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' Album
April 13, 2023

EELS confirm the limited-edition remastered vinyl reissue of their acclaimed 2005 album, Blinking Lights and Other Revelations. First released in April 2005, Blinking Lights endures as one of the band’s most personal records since 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, with songs about faith, responsibility, growing up, dignity, hope and renewal.
Peacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR StoryPeacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR Story
April 13, 2023

COCAINE BEAR: THE TRUE STORY dives deep into the bizarre actual events behind the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear. The documentary tells the story of Kentucky blueblood Drew Thornton and the infamous drug run that will forever link him to a Georgia bear on cocaine. Watch the video trailer for the one-hour documentary now!
D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'
April 13, 2023

18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well.' The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns. Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops.
share