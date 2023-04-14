Soul-Pop Powerhouse Lindsey Lomis Releases New 'Universe' EP

Soul-pop powerhouse Lindsey Lomis releases her anticipated new EP, Universe.

"The Universe EP is a glimpse into young love, momentary flings and experiences that shape you," says Lindsey. "I learn more about myself from every person I meet and every new experience I share with someone.

This year, I allowed myself to really live in the moment and let things happen to me, even if that means I make a mistake along the way. Each of these songs are about different people who have come into my life and given me a new feeling to feel. A new lesson to learn."

The five-track EP arrives on the heels of recent singles "This Time (I Don't Wanna)" and "Bad News / Good News." With this collection of songs, the singer-songwriter continues to ride the momentum of 2022's Daydreaming EP, which included the hit singles "die with my friends" and "call me when u get home."

Prior to that, Lomis made waves with 2020's In the Madness EP and a string of live dates supporting artists like The Brook & The Bluff, "Slow Motion" collaborator JoJo, Lawrence, and Lexi Jayde. She also earned online support from the likes of Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, Joe Jonas, Allen Stone, and more. Most recently, she just wrapped up a six-week North American tour, supporting Joshua Bassett.

With the Universe EP, Lomis will continue to make waves and captivate listeners with her unique brand of soul-pop.

Photo credit: Anna Koblish