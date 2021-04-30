Sophiegrophy x Walker and Royce Debut 'Cringe/You're The Boss'

New wave hip-hop artist Sophiegrophy is continuing on her genre bending fow with new double AA side release "Cringe / You're the Boss". Stepping up to the plate again for her third outing with NY's house production supreme team Walker & Royce, three is the lucky number after the trio's previous bangers "My Own Thang" (released on Dirtybird) and "All for the Gram" (on Chris Lake's Black Books) made their way into chart topping dance pages and became genre anthems. "Cringe / You're the Boss" continues to keep Sophiegrophy's feet placed (and pounding) well inside both the club and hip hop lanes.

It's a night and day-after affair as "Cringe" fnds the Nigerian born, New Zealand raised artist throwing down her trademark bars, cutting deep on culture warriors and digital posturing over a signature massive W&R tech-house beat - battle built for sweaty club (or workout) warehouses everywhere - while the fip "You're The Boss" has Sophie gliding back into the laid-back comedown sunday funday afters vibes. Two sides of the same artistic coin on a collaboration crafted in hip-house heaven.

Sophiegrophy writes about the release, "I love music as a whole and so I really love mixing up my favourite genres together and creating something magical. Hip hop is a vibe, house music is a vibe so why not introduce them to one another."

Walker & Royce adds, "We are so honored to work with Sophie on this music. She is insanely talented musician and super cool so it's amazing to see her progression as an artist. Sophie's style is so distinct and these tracks really show her range, we feel like she is just getting heated up. We can't wait to do more! "

After landing an artist feature in ID Magazine with the release of her debut mixtape ("PURPULARITY", 2017), things have been rapidly progressing for Sophiegrophy - the Australian based, Nigerian born and New Zealand raised artist currently making massive strides in the world of New Wave Hip Hop & underground Club Culture. Ranked highly among the class of leading artists to emerge from Australia's seminal WVS Hip Hop imprint (Lil Spacely, Anfa Rose). Sophiegrophy leveled up with appearances on Spotify's 'Starting Point' series via Acclaim and Complex AU, NIKE's A1 promotion, as well as holding solid positions in all the biggest national Hip Hop & Viral Chart playlists over a multitude of her own genre defning trap anthems ("Drehpehs", "Bag", "Fa$t Life") including appearances on Ebro's One to Watch ("Shake") and New Australia Show on Apple Music, or features on a set of future-forward international club tracks (J. Worra & Codes "Bounce Back", Taiki Nulight "Trip"). On the live front, Sophiegrophy demanded audience attention on a host of performances including Australia's inaugural Rolling Loud Festival, national The Grass is Greener and Festival X tours, as well as a headline set at debut Spotify A1 Live showcase as well as left of centre events including Brunswick Music Festival and Tasmania's Faux Mo.

Listen HERE!