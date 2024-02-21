Sony's 'For the Music' Audio Brand Campaign Announces Partnership With Peso Pluma

Sony Corporation of America's Personal Entertainment Business today announced a partnership between global breakout star Peso Pluma and Sony's audio brand campaign, “For The Music.” The collaboration marks Pluma's first brand partnership.

“I'm excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Sony's “For The Music” campaign to continue opening pathways for Latin Music,” says Peso Pluma.

Sony established the audio brand campaign "For The Music" for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. “Since the launch of ‘For The Music,' we have cultivated such amazing collaborations with artists on products and experiences that have brought their creative vision to fans in new and innovative ways” says Jordy Freed, Head of Brand, Business Development, Partner Marketing & Strategy, Personal Entertainment Business in Sony Corporation of America. “We are thrilled to continue this work with Peso Pluma and support him as he takes his music to new levels.”

With “For The Music,” Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans through its personal electronic products. Most recently, Sony has partnered with Olivia Rodrigo, Miguel, SZA, Khalid, Tate McRae, and more, to bring creative visions to life. To learn more about the “For the Music” brand, please visit forthemusic.electronics.sony.com.