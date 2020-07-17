Social Animals Release Single 'Something to Keep Me Awake'

Social Animals have shared their new track "Something to Keep Me Awake" today via Rise Records. Recorded pre-COVID-19 at Chris Carrabba's home studio (Dashboard Confessional), the track is eerily fitting for this time; a time when each day feels like a struggle and each news bulletin stokes a fire of desiring change, of protest, of restoring faith in humanity. The accompanying video shows footage of the band on the European leg of their tour with Ash which was cut short due to the current crisis along with their North American tour with Beach Slang.

Listen to "Something to Keep Me Awake" and watch the video below!

"It's hard to watch the news today without a Xanax bar. We recorded 'Something To Keep Me Awake' with our friend Chris Carrabba in his home studio, and he adds some anger through his backing vocals throughout the track. It's fitting, because if you're not angry right now, you're not listening. Every morning when I wake up in this strange new world we live in, I have to find new ways to stay motivated and keep myself awake. It'd be easier to sleep through it. But that simply isn't an option. So we're not going to 'wait until this blows over' to share this with you, because it shouldn't just blow over. We need to sit with our situation, and find out what really matters to us and how we can help. Stay safe out there." Dedric Clark (vocals, guitar)

In support of the release, Social Animals has also announced a 14-hour livestream, for which they'll take inspiration from Allen Ginsberg's Falling Asleep In America - putting the acclaimed poet's words to music. The stream will see the band create a brand-new song live, giving fans a unique insight into the creative process. The net proceeds from the final product will support U.S. non-profit HeadCount which works with musicians to increase participation amongst civilians in the democratic process, encouraging fans to register to vote. The length of the stream comes from Dedric's faithful journey from Nashville to Minnesota - which listeners will catch a reference to in the first verse of "Something to Keep Me Awake."

During the stream, Dedric and the rest of the band will engage with fans, answer questions, and potentially even play Nintendo with them - a traditional pastime of theirs while on the road. A suitably ambitious and exhaustive undertaking, the stream will be held on YouTube and available to view via the band's official page.

The band has stayed active during quarantine, writing new music and curating performances for live streams on Earmilk, Bandsintown, Dork's Homeschool Festival and more. Prior to their European tour with Ash, Social Animals spent time touring the US with label-mates Angels & Airwaves and they released a string of critically acclaimed singles - "Bad Things," "Best Years," and "Get Over It" - via a limited edition 7" this Spring to widespread praise from Billboard, Flaunt, American Songwriter, Sirius XM's Alt Nation, The Current, Triple J, Clash, Dork, Upset, and more.

Social Animals' new single "Something to Keep Me Awake" is available to stream HERE via all DSPs and you can watch the video HERE. With more new music on the way, stay tuned to www.riserecords.com for all up-to-date information.

