Slow Fiction Debut LP DOLLHOUSE Out Now Via Tight Knit

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New York band SLOW FICTION has released its debut full-length album, DOLLHOUSE, via Tight Knit. The release is accompanied by new single ninetynine, which is out now. SLOW FICTION plans to celebrate the album with a release party at TV Eye in Brooklyn, followed by a run of August tour dates supporting Swervedriver, including a stop at Music Hall of Williamsburg in New York City.

The self-produced LP was mixed by Sonny DiPerri (DIIV, Julie). 'ninetynine' is the album's propulsive, post-punk second track, contemplating the mundanity of everyday life and how perspectives define it, driven by urgent drums and dynamic guitars that mirror the song's emotional tension. Singer Julia Vassallo explains: 'In some ways, we all romanticize our lives to the point of being a little Truman Show about it, but the fact is, we are all thinking about our own perception more than anyone else. There's a certain overt narcissism with thinking there's a camera centering itself on your life specifically, and it turns out the camera is usually in your own hands. It's kind of poking at a really mundane event, like seeing someone walking into a bar or venue, and stretching the scene dramatically–the way we retell events to a friend.'

The rising quintet of Vassallo, guitarists Paul Knepple and Joseph Skimmons, bassist Ryan Duffin, and drummer Akiva Henig will celebrate the release with an album release show at Brooklyn's TV Eye presented by Antics Magazine this Saturday, August 8th, ahead of a tour supporting Swervedriver. Other album singles include 'turning down flowers,' 'satellite,' and 'junior year.'

dollhouse frames identity as something both intimate and observed: a private world that's always, somehow, on display. An uneasy sense of play runs throughout these 11 tracks, where surveillance and introspection blur together to probe the line between who we are in private, and who we become when we're seen: by others, via the internet, or by ourselves. Lyrics twist in perspective, circling petty pain and other people's cruelties, searching for some kind of clarity. More than anything, it reflects a band learning to let go: of expectations, of habits, and of the need to have all the answers before the music exists.

Many songs had spread their limbs live onstage, becoming fleshed out over a few tours. But instead of recreating those versions, the band chose to unlearn them. Songs often began or became fragments—late-night ideas and half-formed lyrics that didn't fully make sense until much later. Recording began in August 2025, with final mixes completed in January with the help of DiPerri. The band embraced trial and error, pulling from whatever was within reach: vintage instruments, unfamiliar textures, and spontaneous ideas. A pump organ, Mellotron, and vocoder became central simply because they were there. Self-producing became 'another layer of the songwriting,' as Knepple puts it.

Ultimately, dollhouse is a shifting document that resists fixed meaning. It becomes less a statement than a mirror—formed as much by the listener as by the band. Whether you're resisting pulling your hair out as a spectator of life's endless barrage, or maintaining composure while in a constant state of survival mode, the album reflects the messy process of growing into your own skin.

Slow Fiction Tour Dates

08/08 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye (dollhouse LP release show)

08/18 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair *

08/19 - Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz *

08/20 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson *

08/21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre *

08/22 - Detroit, MI - El Club *

08/23 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

08/25 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *

08/26 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis *

08/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

08/28 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall *

08/29 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *

* w/ Swervedriver

DOLLHOUSE has drawn early praise from outlets including Indie Basketball, which called the record a quintessential sleeper that rewards repeat listens.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Quinn



Photo Credit: Jimmy Quinn

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