Skating Polly Announces NYC Headline Show

On the heels of releasing their new single "Play House" and announcing a northeast run supporting punk legends X, Skating Polly has announced a special headline show at Mercury Lounge in NYC on May 31st.



Currently in the midst of a US headline tour - which included a one-off with The Interrupters and Culture Abuse and an appearance at Norman Music Festivalalongside Beach Fossils, Soccer Mommy, Big Business and more - Skating Polly will join X again on the road at the end of May. The band continues to write and record new music, following the release of 2018's The Make It All Show and a banner year that saw accolades from the likes of NPR, Noisey, Interview Magazine, FLOOD andKEXP, and tours alongside Potty Mouth, Charly Bliss, and Starcrawler.



Tickets for Skating Polly's show at Mercury Lounge are ON SALE now, and all confirmed tour dates can be found below.

Confirmed Tour Dates:

5/7 @ Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor in Reno, NV #

5/8 @ Ivy Room in Albany, CA #

5/9 @ The Dip in Redding, CA #

5/18 @ Bothell Block Party & Brew Fest in Bothell, WA

5/21 @ El Club in Detroit, MI *

5/22 @ Kent Stage in Kent, OH *

5/24 @ The Skyloft in Albany, NY *

5/25 @ Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, MA *

5/26 @ Warehouse Live in Fairfield, CT *

5/28 @ Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY *

5/31 @ Mercury Lounge in New York, NY #

6/22 @ Record Store Crawl in Seattle, WA # (SOLD OUT)

7/20 @ Warped Tour 25th Anniversary in Mountain View, CA



# Headline | * w/ X





