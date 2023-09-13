Sia Releases New Single 'Gimme Love' Form Upcoming Album

The album will be released in Spring 2024.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Sia Releases New Single 'Gimme Love' Form Upcoming Album

Multi-platinum global superstar Sia has released a brand new single – her first new music since 2021 - entitled “Gimme Love.”  The track will be featured on Reasonable Woman, her upcoming record set for release on Atlantic Records in Spring 2024. Reasonable Woman will be Sia’s first solo pop album in 8 years.  

“Gimme Love” is a return to form for Sia, combining all of the sonic elements – a soaring anthemic chorus; future-forward synths; the best melody of 2023 – that have made her one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.  

Since the last time she put out music two years ago, the following things have happened in the world of Sia….

She has over 50 billion audio streams globally, making her one of the most listened-to artists in the world.  

Her song “Unstoppable” - from the acclaimed, game-changing 2016 album This Is Acting - has become a viral phenomenon, pushing its way onto the charts again in multiple countries around the world seven years after it was first released. 

The Sia-penned song “Diamonds” - which she wrote for fellow icon Rihanna - was the last song that Ri performed at her incredible Super Bowl halftime show this year.  

Sia has continued to write songs with and for others, including the songs “Violet Chemistry” and “Muddy Feet” on Miley Cyrus’s multi-platinum album Endless Summer Vacation.

In April, she popped up at Coachella to perform the song “Thunderclouds” with her dear friend Labrinth. The song is from the collaborative album Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present…LSD, which is approaching two billion streams to date.

Her Christmas album Everyday Is Christmas gets streamed as often as Mariah Carey’s modern holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas.”

An avid animal lover, she continues to support animal rescue efforts globally.

More information about Reasonable Woman will be available in the coming months. The forthcoming album is available to pre-order HERE with a special tangerine-colored vinyl edition limited to 500 pieces only.  



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Psymon Spine Announce October Tour Photo
Psymon Spine Announce October Tour

Psymon Spine will embark on an October 2023 tour. The dates kick off on October 13 in Madison, WI and conclude with a hometown show in Brooklyn, NY on October 26. The band will be playing fan favorites, previewing new songs, and also performing tracks off their 2021 album Charismatic Megafauna.

2
Crime & the City Solution Share New Track Brave Hearted Woman Photo
Crime & the City Solution Share New Track 'Brave Hearted Woman'

The killer, Crime & the City’s sixth studio album, and their first in over a decade, is set for release via Mute on vinyl, CD and download on October 20th, 2023 and will be followed by a UK and European tour that kicks off in November and includes three UK dates, London, Bristol and Colchester.

3
The Third Mind Share Groovin Is Easy Photo
The Third Mind Share 'Groovin' Is Easy'

The brainchild of GRAMMY award-winning guitarist Dave Alvin and veteran alternative music bassist Victor Krummenacher (Camper Van Beethoven, Monks of Doom, Eyelids), The Third Mind also features guitarist David Immerglück (Counting Crows, Monks of Doom, Camper Van Beethoven), and more.

4
Animal Collective Share Gem & I From New Album Isnt It Now? Photo
Animal Collective Share 'Gem & I' From New Album 'Isn't It Now?'

Isn’t It Now? features the previously released single “Soul Capturer” and the 22-minute epic “Defeat,” as well as “King’s Walk,” a track the band has been playing live for the last few years, including at their 2022 NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. The album is available for pre-order on Mart edition 2xLP orchid vinyl, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'
Ingrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas ConcertsIngrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas Concerts
Billy Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In NovemberBilly Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In November
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour DatesOlivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Videos

Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video Video
Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!