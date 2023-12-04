Sia And Endel Launch 'Gimme Christmas (Lofi Soundscape)'

Another album, "Gimme Christmas (Sleep Soundscape)," will be released on Dec. 11.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri' Celebrating One Year Anniversary Of Nintendo's Pokém Photo 2 YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri'
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center Photo 3 Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Sia And Endel Launch 'Gimme Christmas (Lofi Soundscape)'

Sia & Endel launch two new soundscape albums to encourage happier, cozier holidays.

Endel and Atlantic Records release scientifically backed Sleep and Lofi albums based on the EP ‘Gimme Christmas' from one of the world's biggest superstars.

This holiday season, Endel is giving the gift of Christmas calm with the release of two versions of Sia's recent Christmas EP, "Gimme Christmas." The Grammy-award winning artist is known for her soaring vocals and innovative songwriting with more than 50 billion streams worldwide from hits such as “Unstoppable,” “Cheap Thrills,” and “Chandelier” – Sia is the latest artist to have music reworked by Endel into functional soundscape albums.

Inspired by the joyful, festive energy of songs like “Snowman,” “Santa's Coming For Us,” as well as her newest song, the global chart-topping anthem “Gimme Love,” Sia's original holiday tracks have been reworked into seasonal soundscapes to remind us all of how calm and cozy this time of year can be. Endel soundscapes are designed to decrease stress and support chill-time and sleep, the perfect antidote to too much hustle and bustle or the challenge of exams. Using audio stems from the original tracks, Endel transformed them using its proprietary AI-powered technology and in-house sound team to give the songs a scientifically guided functional twist. 

The first of the two releases is "Gimme Christmas (Endel Lofi Soundscape)", which takes the original tracks and reimagines them in a laid-back, lofi vibe, creating the ultimate backdrop for cozy gatherings, reflective moments, or simply unwinding with loved ones. 

Sia's holiday songs, recently re-released as “Gimme Christmas,” have already become staples in the seasonal music catalog. “Snowman” is one of the top 10 most-streamed Christmas songs of all time. Now, these contemporary Christmas favorites can be enjoyed in the form of two new unique listening experiences. 

To celebrate the release, Endel will be hosting a series of audiovisual experiences inside the Endel app for iOS and Android from December 14th, as part of their “Endel Moments” series. 

"Gimme Christmas (Lofi Soundscape)" will be released on all major streaming platforms on December 4th, followed by "Gimme Christmas (Sleep Soundscape)" on December 11th. 

ABOUT ENDEL

Endel is an AI sound wellness company headquartered in Berlin. It uses patented AI technology to create soundscapes for sleep, focus, and relaxation, across an ecosystem of award-winning apps, and on digital streaming platforms. Its scientifically-validated sounds, created with top artists including Grimes, James Blake, and Miguel, have drawn an audience of 3 million monthly listeners/users across its platforms.

A pioneering leader in AI and functional music, Endel has partnered with leading DSPs, Amazon Music and Apple Music, and with established labels including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, AWAL & Future Classic.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kasabian Announce Massive Homecoming Show Summer Solstice II Photo
Kasabian Announce Massive Homecoming Show Summer Solstice II

Kasabian, one of the UK's best and biggest bands, are set to play a massive headline show at Victoria Park in their Leicester hometown on Saturday July 6th. Without doubt, it will be one of the highlights of next year. It's been ten years since Kasabian last played Victoria Park and this forthcoming show will be even better.

2
Joshua Bell Announces a Return to Australia in 2024 for a Solo Concert Tour Photo
Joshua Bell Announces a Return to Australia in 2024 for a Solo Concert Tour

Joshua Bell announces his return to Australia in 2024 for a solo concert tour. The acclaimed violinist will be performing in Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide, with the UKARIA shows in Adelaide already sold out.

3
KISS Becomes First U.S. Band To Go Fully Virtual and Stage Avatar Show Photo
KISS Becomes First U.S. Band To Go Fully Virtual and Stage Avatar Show

KISS, the legendary rock band known for electrifying live performances over a 50 year career and sales of more than 100 million records worldwide, is marking the end of its physical existence by crossing into the digital world. 

4
Video: Parisian Psych-Rock Band HOWLIN JAWS Releases New Video Single, Bewitched Me Photo
Video: Parisian Psych-Rock Band HOWLIN' JAWS Releases New Video Single, 'Bewitched Me'

Watch the new video single, 'Bewitched Me,' from Parisian psych-rock band HOWLIN' JAWS!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
APPROPRIATE