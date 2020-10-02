Shirazee & Busiswa Reveal Split-Screen Video for 'Right Thang'

The single is lifted from Shirazee’s 6-track Lost EP due out October 23rd.

NYC-based Afropop fusion singer-songwriter Shirazee recruits South African singer-songwriter and poet Busiswa (Beyonce's Gift / Black Is King) for an epic cross-continental Amapiano collaboration on "Right Thang." The new single - which premiered with MistaJam on BBC Radio 1 - is lifted from Shirazee's 6-track Lost EP due out October 23rd via Human Re Sources.

"Right Thang" will have you grooving from the couch with it's irresistible dance beat. The seductive tune, layered with mesmerizing drums, came naturally for both Shirazee and Busiswa as fans of each other's work prior to the feature. One connect through their publisher (Sony/ATV) and the magic ensued. On the Modern Day Auteur-directed music video out globally now, 1883 Magazine raves, "Duetting on a split-screen, with a few cheeky interactions and eventual meetups, the video follows parallel storylines as both artists go throughout their daily routines; the song is the perfect anthemic accompaniment to their joyous on-screen energy. The video makes the most of COVID-19 travel restrictions, as both Shirazee and Busiswa amplify their individual surroundings. From singing in taxi cabs to dancing in city streets, sprinkler-laden backyards, and living room couches, the 'Right Thang' music video shows off a wonderful sense of shared connectivity that inherently brightens an already fun song."

Shirazee explains, "I was in South Africa in January and connected with the wonderful Busiswa to create this Amapiano song. The genre was just taking off in full effect. We made 'Right Thang' in one session. The energy, the authenticity in the studio and everything all around us was so great - you can hear it in the song. Everything about it makes me happy, From Benin and South Africa linking up on a smooth banger to representing our continent once again proudly and taking our sounds to the world... it's a beautiful thing, it's the 'right thang.'" Busiswa also notes, "I actually found out about Shirazee from DJ Tunez shows in New York so when we were connected, I knew I had to make space in my schedule for him. I appreciate his songwriting so much and I really wanted to make something happen with the time that he was here. The rest is history... I took him to the hood, I took him to the producers I always work with, and we had a lot of fun collaborating naturally. At this point in our journeys where the world's eyes are on Africa, it's really special to me to work with the kind of artist that understands the message, the language, and the legacy we want to leave. We are proud and we got it goin' on!" Shirazee adds, "I thought it was key to see it through visually as well. The idea was to make something fun and still dope while bypassing the main issue of not being able to travel to South Africa to shoot it. I shot my parts in NYC with director Modern Day Auteur and had a team with Busiswa shoot hers in Johannesburg. We planned it together across continents and added some fun spontaneous shots on the New York side that aligned with the South African side. I'm glad everyone who has seen it so far really enjoys it, makes me feel like the challenges were all worth it."

The Benin born-and-raised artist's mission to amplify African and Black voices has been crystal clear across his life's work. His discography to date totals over 25 million global streams and includes smash hits "MAKE WILD," "Soweto" with producer Michael Brun, and "Juju" with SAINt JHN, while his Lost EP will see him reunite with Brun and includes "Zaddy" as well as his latest offering with Busiswa. In each song Shirazee shares with the world, he shines a light on the wide array of art and culture thriving across the 55 countries that make up the continent. Exquisitely marrying modern pop traditions with his roots, Shirazee's technique and prowess has landed him on Spotify's New Music Friday, African Heat, Afropop, Chill Tracks as well as Apple Music's New Music Daily, Afrobeats Hits, Global Pop, Africa Rising, and many more.

The upcoming EP follows the standalone release of "Tired" - an emotional ballad paying tribute to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all Black lives that have been lost at the hands of police brutality. Premiering worldwide with Ebro Darden via Beats 1 on Apple Music on June 17th, the powerful message in both the song and video continued to cross borders and garnered support from celebrities including Mike Tyson, Teddy Riley, and Karl Kani to name a few. The raw, heartfelt track was also featured in Triller's Black Music Appreciation Month campaign. "'Tired' is a three-minute capsule of how my generation feels," Shirazee says. "I hope this song urges us all to continue to do the right thing and as a result, becomes a melodic beacon of encouragement and hope to keep demanding for what's right." Proceeds were donated to Color Of Change, NAACPLDF, and the ACLU Campaign Against Racial Profiling.

Watch the video here:

