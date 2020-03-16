Sevenn Shares New Song 'Uber'

From the party to the afterspot, Sevenn soundtracks the night moves with a hazy, psychedelic clubland banger "Uber," his debut for Dim Mak.

Listen below!



Sevenn has hit the ground running this year, with the ride-share-inspired single serving as his third release of 2020. "Uber's" predecessor, the Beethoven-sampling "Symphonia," saw the producer team up alongside Brazilian DJ Alok on a genre-bending anthem, bringing classical music to the club. Sevenn was also summoned by Armin van Buuren to lend his remix skills to legendary producer's Tempo Giusto's collaboration "Mr. Navigator."



Sevenn's studio prowess comes from his unique upbringing. Growing up in a secluded Brazilian missionary community, the American-born producer had limited access to outside radio, TV and film. Sheltered from these cultural influences, he was encouraged to support local music and become an active participant. Access to a town studio helped Sevenn start recording with bands as early as at 7 years old. The solid foundation that this created unlocked new opportunities for him, allowing for his eventual transition into electronic music.



Since breaking out in the dance music world in 2015, Sevenn has dropped several worldwide hits, including Tïesto collaboration "BOOM (222M on demand streams)," "BYOB" with Alok, and solo release "Colors of the Rainbow," featuring vocals by his younger sister Kathy. Boasting touring experience at some of the biggest stages around the globe, including Tomorrowland, Creamfields and Lollapalooza Brasil, Sevenn is set to continue his worldwide ascension this year. Stay tuned for upcoming performance information.





Related Articles View More Music Stories