Screaming Females Announce Annual Garden Party with Mal Blum, Radioactivity, and No Men

Screaming Females have announced this year's Annual Garden Party at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ on 2/22/2020, where they'll be joined by Mal Blum, No Men, and Radioactivity for a night of ROCK AND ROLL.



Tickets go on sale Friday 11/22 at 10am and can be found HERE.

February can be a bleak time in NJ, both for the weather and music. Back in 2016, in an attempt to brighten things up a bit, we decided to throw a pair of shows at the wonderfully tiny Jersey City venue Monty Hall, run by the best radio station in the world, WFMU. The shows were a blast and we were surprised to see that a number of people came from out of town for the event. It was so much fun that we have done similar February NJ shows every year since then. It has become a tradition with people coming from all over the world to watch us play and hang in NJ for the weekend.

For 2020 we are excited to officially christen this tradition "Screaming Females' Annual Garden Party" and bring the event to a much bigger stage, Jersey City's White Eagle Hall. We've curated one hell of a rock show by inviting three of our favorite bands (Mal Blum, Radioactivity, and No Men) to share the stage with us for the evening. We expect this year to be another huge success and hope to be able to continue the Garden Party for many years into the future!



- Jarrett Dougherty, Screaming Females



Screaming Females will also join PUP for dates on the west coast early next year. Find their complete itinerary below.



SCREAMING FEMALES ON TOUR

Feb 22 White Eagle Hall % Jersey City, NJ

Feb 25 The Van Buren # Phoenix, AZ

Feb 26 Sunshine Theater # Albuquerque, NM

Mar 02 Tower Theatre # Oklahoma City, OK

Mar 04 The Waiting Room # Omaha, NE

Mar 05 Ogden Theatre # Denver, CO

Mar 06 The Complex # Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 08 Spanish Ballroom # Tacoma, WA

Mar 09 Neptune Theatre # Seattle, WA

Mar 10 Roseland Theater # Portland, OR

Mar 11 Sessions Music Hall # Eugene, OR

Mar 13 Ace of Spades # Sacramento, CA

Mar 14 The Regency Ballroom # San Francisco, CA

% = w/ Mal Blum, Radioactivity, No Men

* = w/ Dusk

# = w/ PUP





