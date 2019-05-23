Sarah Burton To Tour With American Opera

SARAH BURTON is getting ready for a very busy summer. In support of her new album Give Me What I Want, which was released on March 1, 2019, the indie folk/rock songstress is linking up with friend and fellow indie rocker American Opera for a co-headlining U.S. tour. The dates kick off June 12 in Nashvilleand include stops in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Chicago, Madison, Minneapolis, among many other cities. SARAH has also lined up several shows in her native country Canada, including a few festival appearances; a list of all confirmed dates is below.

"American Opera and I were on a bill together last year and we quickly bonded over our love of Jenny Lewis and long rides around the country," SARAH shares. "The night ended with a 90s R&B sing-along in the parking lot so we figured we should try touring together. He puts on an amazing show and writes great songs. I'm excited to see what kind of collaborations stem from this tour!"

One bad breakup, two robberies, a few trips to the ER, and moving to the West Texas desert are just a few of the turns that led to the creation of Give Me What I Want. It's a vignette of a new age wild west with songs about internet dating, crazy exes, getting older, and that feeling you get when everyone around you is in love and you're not. In it, Sarah delivers an unapologetic demand with a finger in the air, howling with the underdogs who are sick of getting scraps. It's a raw and real album that skirts Americana, folk, rock and country; the songs tell classic stories in a modern age from love and lust, to enchantment and disenchantment, and that constant search for fulfillment.

The album was recorded in Austin at Jim Eno's (Spoon) Public Hi-Fi studio, produced by Elijah Ford (who also plays guitars on the record) and engineered by Brad Bell (Spoon, Arcade Fire, The War On Drugs). Tracks feature Chris Konte on bass, Jason Baczynski on drums and percussion, as well as special guests: Tim Regan on keys/synth, Sam Kossler on pedal steel, Leigh Wallenhaupt on strings, Canadian folk trio Sweet Alibi on backing vocals, and Dave Quanbury on guitar and engineering in Canada.

SARAH BURTON Tour Dates:

Fri 5/31­­­--Collingwood, Canada--Crow. Bar and Variety

Sat 6/1--Hamilton, Canada--Clifford Brewing Company

Tue 6/4--Hamilton, Canada--Casbah

Wed 6/5--Toronto, Canada--The Painted Lady

Sun 6/9--Toronto, Canada--Wenona Craft Beer Lodge

Co-headlining tour w/ American Opera:

Wed 6/12--Nashville, TN--Radio Cafe

Thu 6/13--Indianapolis, IN--Indy Hostel

Fri 6/14--Cincinnati, OH--Urban Artifact

Sat 6/15--Bay City, MI--The Crowne Pub

Sun 6/16--Lansing, MI--The Robin Theatre

Mon 6/17--Chicago, IL--Uncommon Ground (Edgewater)

Tue 6/18--Appleton, WI--Stone Arch Brewpub

Wed 6/19--Racine, WI--McAuliffe's Pub

Thu 6/20--Madison, WI--The Wisco

Fri 6/21--Superior, WI--Cedar Lounge

Sat 6/22--Silver Bay, MN--Rocky Wall

Sun 6/23--Minneapolis, MN--Acadia Pub

Wed 6/26--Burlington, IA--The Washington

Thu 6/27--Lincoln, NE--Zoo Bar

Fri 6/28--Lawrence, KS--Replay Lounge

Sun 6/30--Columbia, MO--Cooper's Landing

Sat 7/6--Lajitas, TX--Thirsty Goat

Wed 7/10--Terlingua, TX--Starlight Theatre

Fri 8/2--Wells, Canada--Artswells Festival

Sat 8/3--Wells, Canada--Artswells Festival

Sun 8/4--Wells, Canada--Artswells Festival

Fri 8/16--Dunster, Canada--Robson Valley Music Festival

Sat 8/17--Dunster, Canada--Robson Valley Music Festival





