Sarah Burton To Tour With American Opera
SARAH BURTON is getting ready for a very busy summer. In support of her new album Give Me What I Want, which was released on March 1, 2019, the indie folk/rock songstress is linking up with friend and fellow indie rocker American Opera for a co-headlining U.S. tour. The dates kick off June 12 in Nashvilleand include stops in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Chicago, Madison, Minneapolis, among many other cities. SARAH has also lined up several shows in her native country Canada, including a few festival appearances; a list of all confirmed dates is below.
"American Opera and I were on a bill together last year and we quickly bonded over our love of Jenny Lewis and long rides around the country," SARAH shares. "The night ended with a 90s R&B sing-along in the parking lot so we figured we should try touring together. He puts on an amazing show and writes great songs. I'm excited to see what kind of collaborations stem from this tour!"
One bad breakup, two robberies, a few trips to the ER, and moving to the West Texas desert are just a few of the turns that led to the creation of Give Me What I Want. It's a vignette of a new age wild west with songs about internet dating, crazy exes, getting older, and that feeling you get when everyone around you is in love and you're not. In it, Sarah delivers an unapologetic demand with a finger in the air, howling with the underdogs who are sick of getting scraps. It's a raw and real album that skirts Americana, folk, rock and country; the songs tell classic stories in a modern age from love and lust, to enchantment and disenchantment, and that constant search for fulfillment.
The album was recorded in Austin at Jim Eno's (Spoon) Public Hi-Fi studio, produced by Elijah Ford (who also plays guitars on the record) and engineered by Brad Bell (Spoon, Arcade Fire, The War On Drugs). Tracks feature Chris Konte on bass, Jason Baczynski on drums and percussion, as well as special guests: Tim Regan on keys/synth, Sam Kossler on pedal steel, Leigh Wallenhaupt on strings, Canadian folk trio Sweet Alibi on backing vocals, and Dave Quanbury on guitar and engineering in Canada.
SARAH BURTON Tour Dates:
Fri 5/31--Collingwood, Canada--Crow. Bar and Variety
Sat 6/1--Hamilton, Canada--Clifford Brewing Company
Tue 6/4--Hamilton, Canada--Casbah
Wed 6/5--Toronto, Canada--The Painted Lady
Sun 6/9--Toronto, Canada--Wenona Craft Beer Lodge
Co-headlining tour w/ American Opera:
Wed 6/12--Nashville, TN--Radio Cafe
Thu 6/13--Indianapolis, IN--Indy Hostel
Fri 6/14--Cincinnati, OH--Urban Artifact
Sat 6/15--Bay City, MI--The Crowne Pub
Sun 6/16--Lansing, MI--The Robin Theatre
Mon 6/17--Chicago, IL--Uncommon Ground (Edgewater)
Tue 6/18--Appleton, WI--Stone Arch Brewpub
Wed 6/19--Racine, WI--McAuliffe's Pub
Thu 6/20--Madison, WI--The Wisco
Fri 6/21--Superior, WI--Cedar Lounge
Sat 6/22--Silver Bay, MN--Rocky Wall
Sun 6/23--Minneapolis, MN--Acadia Pub
Wed 6/26--Burlington, IA--The Washington
Thu 6/27--Lincoln, NE--Zoo Bar
Fri 6/28--Lawrence, KS--Replay Lounge
Sun 6/30--Columbia, MO--Cooper's Landing
Sat 7/6--Lajitas, TX--Thirsty Goat
Wed 7/10--Terlingua, TX--Starlight Theatre
Fri 8/2--Wells, Canada--Artswells Festival
Sat 8/3--Wells, Canada--Artswells Festival
Sun 8/4--Wells, Canada--Artswells Festival
Fri 8/16--Dunster, Canada--Robson Valley Music Festival
Sat 8/17--Dunster, Canada--Robson Valley Music Festival