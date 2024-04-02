Santigold Announces 2024 North American Live Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Santigold has announced a run of North American live dates for this year, full details below. There will be an artist presale on Wednesday, April 3rd at 10 AM local time in each city which will be accessible with the password WITNESS24. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5th at 10 AM local time. Her live shows are renowned not only for the adventurous setlists and performances, but also the integration of choreography, costuming, and other visual elements all created and curated by Santi.



Santigold's most recent album is 2022's Spirituals which garnered acclaim from Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone, Paper, The Guardian, NME and much more. She also performed a punk-infused set for NPR's Tiny Desk, with a career-spanning setlist ranging from her punk band Stiffed to Spirituals songs. A fiercely innovative artist always looking to pioneer her own path, Spirituals was the first Santigold album released on her own label Little Jerk Records. The album captures the feeling of surviving in the modern world while elevating yourself to new places. It was mostly recorded during the 2020 lockdown and features producers and contributors: Rostam, Boys Noize, Dre Skull, P2J, Nick Zinner, SBTRKT, JakeOne, Illangelo, Doc McKinney, Psymun, Ricky Blaze, Lido, Ray Brady, and Ryan Olson.



While taking yourself to new places is core to Santigold's outlook, at this point in her impressive career, she has always been an artist who has charted new paths in the world of pop music and beyond, breaking down barriers of genre along the way, further cementing her as an essential artist when surveying the last two decades of popular culture at large.

Santigold 2024 North American Live Dates



May 4: Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival (festival date)

June 27: San Francisco, CA @ The Midway

June 28: Seattle, WA @ Seattle Pride (festival date)

August 17: Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

August 19: Toronto, ON @ Rebel

August 20: Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

August 22: Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

August 23: New York, NY @ Terminal 5

August 24: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 1: Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

October 3: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom