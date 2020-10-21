Same Side Releases New Single 'What a World'

The Story So Far and Elder Brother’s Kevin Geyer has released a new single from his solo project, Same Side.

The Story So Far and Elder Brother's Kevin Geyer has released a new single from his solo project, Same Side. Stream the acoustic ballad "What a World" below. The track was written and recorded at home earlier this year during the pandemic and follows Same Side's self-titled debut EP, released on May 29, 2020 on Pure Noise Records. For more information on Same Side, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/SameSideCA/.

Under the guise of Same Side, The Story So Far and Elder Brother's Kevin Geyer opens his personal musical journal to the world. With his penchant for uncovering buried feelings of melancholy and yearning, often weaving and conjuring in isolation in a stream of consciousness style flow, Geyer's Same Side alter-ego is the perfect repository for unflinchingly intimate minimalism with depth, vibrancy, and earnestness.

While poetic themes of loss and reflection will no doubt resonate with anyone going through a bad breakup, Same Side's songs soar with a dreamy melodic optimism. It's a hat trick similarly employed by slowcore standard bearers like Red House Painters and Low, acknowledging its debt to the late Elliott Smith and American Football, but forging a unique identity.

"I've always gravitated toward the mellower stuff," Geyer says of his songwriting. "As I've gotten a little bit older and my musical tastes have expanded, this is what comes out naturally for me. I love what we do in The Story So Far and how it's evolved. This is another outlet, a chance to explore a different side of me."

Listen to "What a World" here:

