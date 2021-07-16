Sam Williams Announces Debut Album 'Glasshouse Children'

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams has announced his debut album, Glasshouse Children, which is coming out August 20th via Snakefarm Records. Watch the teaser trailer for the album HERE.



Glasshouse Children is an introspective meditation on hurt and healing, growth and loss, and sin and redemption, but more than that, it's a reckoning with fate and free will and the family ties that bind us. Sam's skyscraping vocals shine through these ten lush, cinematic songs, as he delivers gut-wrenching, honest and plainspoken lyrics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy.



To bring the album to life, Williams recorded primarily in Nashville with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw), and other producers such as five-time GRAMMY-nominated producer Paul Moak (Joy Williams, Ashley Monroe), Sean McConnell, Bobby Holland and more. The record includes co-writes with notable songwriters such as Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys), Sean McConnell (Little Big Town, Christina Aguilera, Rascal Flatts), Justin Parker (Lana Del Ray, Dua Lipa) and Jaren Johnston. It also features collaborations with country music icon Dolly Parton on 'Happy All the Time', and the legendary Keith Urban who plays guitar on 'Kids'.



Ahead of the release, today, Sam shares 'Kids' (Feat. Keith Urban). Of the song, Williams says "'Kids' is a reflection of the monotonous negativity that comes with staying in the same town your entire life. While you want to get out, you still feel like a child, so you stay and continue the cycle."



'Kids' was written by Hank Compton, Boots Ottestad (Robbie Williams, Tim McGraw) and Eric Arejes (Tim McGraw, Thompson Square, Rachel Wammack), produced by Jaren Johnston (Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett) and features Keith Urban on electric guitar. Listen to 'Kids' (Feat. Keith Urban) now HERE.



To date, Sam has shared five songs as a taste of what's to come from Glasshouse Children - 'Kids' (Feat. Keith Urban) was follows the release of '10-4', 'Can't Fool Your Own Blood', 'SHUTEYE' and 'The World: Alone', a song he released in honor of his late sister Katie Williams' 28th birthday. The tracks have received critical acclaim from the likes of American Songwriter, Billboard, NPR and Rolling Stone who praised 'Can't Fool Your Own Blood' as "a haunting performance worthy of his surname."



In April, Sam made his television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing 'Can't Fool Your Own Blood'. Shot in one take at his grandfather Hank Williams Sr.'s house in Franklin, Tenn., the camera weaves in between different rooms of the abandoned home as Sam delivers a beautifully intimate performance highlighting his vocal prowess. Watch it now HERE.