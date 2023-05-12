Sam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon Cover

Sam Pounds released "Closer", his interpretation of the well-loved track originally by Kings of Leon. This release comes via The Penthouse South/Sumerian Records in a line of covers Sam has made his own including those by Palaye Royale and Bad Omens as well as original tracks "Preacher's Daughter" and "She Get It From Her Mama".

This song is intense and descriptive. "Here is another emotional midtempo that resonated with me," states Pounds. "I hope you can hear the vivid picture painted by the lyrics." It's a record about love from a different perspective as sometimes you can feel a storm coming up in a relationship and it's only a matter of time.

Sam recently performed at the Magic Mind Festival in Santa Clarita, CA, and has over 200 shows under his belt at LA's famed clubs Black Rabbit Rose, Delilah's, Bar Lis and more. His debut album is due this summer with a national tour to follow.

In addition to being an artist, Sam is also a flourishing producer versatile in multiple genres ranging from Pop, R&B, Rock, Rap, Hip-Hop, EDM, and Country. A few of his recent production credits include Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, BTS, T.I., Willie Jones, and Lee Brice.

Listen to the new cover here: