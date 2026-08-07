Saint Blonde Release New Single "smooth talkin'"

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SAINT BLONDE has released smooth talkin', the latest single from the Denton band's forthcoming debut full-length album, ...WITH LITTLE EASE, set for release via Pale Chord/Rise Records BMG. The track is described as a biting indictment of manipulation, empty promises, and calculated charm, driven by sharp lyricism and bass-heavy hooks.

A declaration of self-worth from someone who refuses to be fooled twice, 'smooth talkin'' is a biting indictment of manipulation, empty promises, and calculated charm. Propelled by razor-sharp lyricism and infectious, bass-heavy hooks, the track captures the moment blind trust gives way to hard-earned clarity as Saint Blonde channels frustration into an undeniably anthemic release.

'This song is a callout to those who switch up behind closed doors and only do charitable acts for the metaphorical pat on the back,' says frontperson Hunter Fitch. 'Think of the spineless, benign, facade driven people who are someone entirely different when their public facing side isn't present and you know are doing things only for themselves. 'smooth talkin'' is about how frustrating it is to see through how disingenuous they are while wondering why others simply can't.'

...with little ease finds the Denton band leaning into an explosive, guitar-driven post-punk sound that feels intentionally abrasive, emotionally raw, and resistant to algorithm-chasing perfection. The album sees the alternative rock group debate the realities of surviving as artists in a music landscape increasingly shaped by homogenization, delivering a debut rooted in instinct rather than trend-conscious spectacle. The result is a record that swings between chaos and melody with remarkable confidence, balancing razor-wire tension with massive hooks and unfiltered honesty.

The track joins previously released singles including the explosive 'chainwhip,' the surf-rock-infused critique of capitalist excess 'dirty $$$,' the angular post-punk ripper 'trendsetter,' the lovesick anthem 'prowl,' and the emotionally urgent 'gimme my flowers.' Together, the tracks have already garnered more than 1.4 million streams and position ...with little ease as a debut driven less by polish than conviction: loud, restless, hook-heavy, and unwilling to compromise.

The album was produced by Courtney Ballard (5 Seconds of Summer, Waterparks, All Time Low).

The band — Hunter Fitch (vocals), Tre Rollins (guitar), Alexander Hernandez (guitar), Tyler Lee (drums), and Kyle Cade (bass) — pull inspiration from the skate-punk anthems of the early 2000s while channeling the volatility of modern post-punk. Yet beneath the noise lies a universal message for a generation overstimulated by modern life and craving catharsis, connection, and the occasional playful rebellion.

Tracklist

smooth talkin'

dirty $$$

prowl

trendsetter

swimming lessons

grand slam

gimme my flowers

playing for keeps

chainwhip

worms

fall like dominos

bail out!

smooth talkin' marks the sixth single released from ...WITH LITTLE EASE, following previously issued tracks including chainwhip and dirty $$$. The album finds the alternative rock group leaning into a guitar-driven post-punk sound while addressing the realities of making music in an increasingly homogenized landscape.

Photo Credit: Abigail Mueller



Photo Credit: Abigail Mueller

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