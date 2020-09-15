SOUNDS OF SAVING Partners with National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for 'Song That Found Me At The Right Time'

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In an effort to draw awareness to the issue, today sees Sounds of Saving (SoS), in partnership with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, launch their "Song that Found Me At The Right Time" series with the release of lyricist/ producer/ vocalist KeiyaA revealing her take on Jazime Sullivan's "Silver Lining." SoS shares the song by way of a video that also includes an interview with the up and coming artist candidly discusses times of mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts and how she dealt with them.

Sounds of Saving promotes honest, intimate conversations about mental health and emphasizes the impact of music of all genres on human connection, coping during difficult times and maintaining mental wellness. They note, "we see the experience of music both for artists and fans as a way to express and process personal and collective struggles and then to feel less alone in whatever we may be goIng through. SoS connected with KeiyaA after hearing her 2020 album Forever Ya Girl. It was the lyrical content that candidly touches on topics of loss, desperation and ultimately liberation that influenced the SoS / KeiyaA partnership leading to the debut video in its Lifeline "Song That Found Me at the Right Time" series. Watch KeiyaA's take on "Silver Lining", followed by the Q&A below.

KeiyaA recently released her debut album Forever, Ya Girl, to critical acclaim. Pitchfork noted, "the Chicago-bred singer and producer's homegrown R&B meditates on hurt, longing, and self-protection, embracing the kind of resolute realness that can only happen outside the major label gaze."

For every one person that dies by suicide, 280 people think seriously about suicide but go on to live out their lives. These are untold stories that must be shared. Sounds of Saving announced their partnership with Lifeline in 2019 and they have since been working together on the creation of X SERIES. Engaging with musicians the series reveals how a song found each artist at the right time, as well as sharing how each artist has managed to cope and even thrive in the face of difficult times and emotional crisis. The partnership aligns with Lifeline's message that healing, hope, and help are happening every day.

Watch this space for upcoming releases from Sharon Van Etten and Jamie Lidell.

