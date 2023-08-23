SOCCER MOMMY Shares Taylor Swift Cover From 'Karaoke Night' EP

The EP will be out September 22nd via Loma Vista.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

SOCCER MOMMY Shares Taylor Swift Cover From 'Karaoke Night' EP

Soccer Mommy – Nashville-based artist Sophie Allison – recently shared her version of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun” to critical acclaim, and today she reveals that the cover is part of an EP entitled Karaoke Night. Karaoke Night, out September 22nd via Loma Vista, will feature covers of songs by Crow, Taylor Swift, R.E.M., Pavement, and Slowdive.

Out today is Allison’s take on Taylor Swift’s “I’m Only Me When I’m With You.”

“I really wanted to cover this song because it’s one of my favorites from Taylor’s first album,” she says. “I listened to that record so much when I was a kid and I think it had a lot of influence on me then.”

Karaoke Night is available to pre-save and pre-order on a limited edition cassette with a Soccer Mommy karaoke microphone HERE.

Tracklist:

01. Here (Pavement Cover)

02. Soak Up The Sun (Sheryl Crow Cover)

03. Dagger (Slowdive Cover)

04. I'm Only Me When I'm With You (Taylor Swift Cover)

05. Losing My Religion (R.E.M. Cover)

Soccer Mommy’s touring continues this Fall & Winter – see below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Tour Dates - Tickets Here

09/09 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/21 Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena #

09/23 Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena #

09/24 Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro Arena #

09/26 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

09/27 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

11/17 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/03 São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound

12/07 Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound

12/09 Bogotá, CO @ Primavera Sound

Photo Credit: Daniel Topete




