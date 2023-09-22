SOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & More

Soccer Mommy – Nashville-based artist Sophie Allison – releases her Karaoke Night EP today, a collection of genre-spanning covers of songs from some of her favorite artists. Out now via Loma Vista, Karaoke Night features covers of songs by Sheryl Crow, Taylor Swift, R.E.M., Pavement, and Slowdive.

Allison has cited both Crow and Swift as early influences, is a long-time fan of R.E.M, and has toured with both Pavement and Slowdive. Soccer Mommy opened for Stephen Malkmus on tour in 2018, and appeared at the Pavement Museum in 2022, where she performed alongside Snail Mail, Bully and Speedy Ortiz.

Following her opening slot for Slowdive in 2017, Soccer Mommy’s acoustic cover of “Dagger” has been a staple of the band’s live performance.

“All the covers on Karaoke Night are from artists that have inspired me throughout my life,” says Allison. “I find that each of these songs has a different reason for appealing to me - and that’s what made it so fun getting to record them. I wanted to make these songs my own while also staying true to what originally drew me to them.”

To accompany the EP, Soccer Mommy is also releasing karaoke versions of some of her greatest hits. The Soccer Mommy Super Hits Party Pack features singles from all 3 of her full-length records, including “Your Dog” and “Scorpio Rising” from Clean, “Circle The Drain” and “Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes” from color theory, “Shotgun” and “Feel It All The Time” from Sometimes, Forever, and more.

Grab your friends – and your pink limited edition Soccer Mommy karaoke mic – and get ready to sing “I’M JUST A VICTIM OF CHANGING PLANETS / MY SCORPIO RISING AND MY PARENTS” at the top of your lungs.

Soccer Mommy’s touring continues this Fall & Winter – see below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE. For a taste of what to expect, watch the band’s career-spanning NPR Tiny Desk performance from earlier this year here, or watch Soccer Mommy perform “Shotgun” and “Feel It All The Time” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! here.

Tour Dates - Tickets Here

10/28 Nashville, TN @ Halloween Bash at Eastside Bowl^

11/04 Pensacola, FL @ Night Moves Fest

09/23 Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena #

09/24 Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro Arena #

09/26 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

09/27 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

11/17 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/03 São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound

12/07 Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound

12/09 Bogotá, CO @ Primavera Sound

# = with The National

^ with support from Avey Tare and Total Wife

Photo Credit: Daniel Topete