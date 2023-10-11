SIPHO. Releases New Single 'RUN FOR YOUR LIFE' Featuring Shaé Universe

Buzzy UK artist SIPHO. has teamed up with Shaé Universe to release his vulnerable new single “RUN FOR YOUR LIFE" from his upcoming debut album PRAYERS & PARANOIA out October 27 via Dirty Hit. Listen to “RUN FOR YOUR LIFE," a piano-driven ballad which spotlights SIPHO.'s otherworldly vocal and explores the insecurity of not feeling enough for someone and instead pushing them away.

“I wrote this one with Eg White. The power went out in his neighborhood, so we just stripped it back and wrote it at the piano,” shares SIPHO. on the song. “I feel like a lot of people feel like this in their relationships - it's like, ‘I feel like you could do better than me. Go, now, quickly.' With Shaé, we get the opposing perspective of that. It's the nuances of a relationship. It's never as straightforward as ‘I hate you' or ‘I love you' - it's the shades in between. I was trying to highlight the kinds of contrasting emotions. The grey areas.”

“RUN FOR YOUR LIFE” follows the release of recent singles “LOCK IT IN (NO REGRETS),” a brash, in your face banger that sees SIPHO. embrace his inner outlaw to revel in his own selfish choices, and “THE CHEMICALS,” a bolt of electricity that fuses rock and gospel to hone in on the substances we use to alter our states of mind while trying to make sense of what it means to be human.

Lead single “SOBER” is a brutally honest exploration of ego that unpacks its confident and brash nature while also touching upon its ability to shield vulnerability and foster ignorance. The music video for “SOBER” was inspired by over-the-top expressions confidence and badass characters that are as feared as they are respected like Action Bronson and Jet Li.

PRESS HERE to pre-order PRAYERS & PARANOIA, a genre-defying work of art that pieces together the intricacies of being, explores how egotism has come to define the internet generation, and manages to retain hope in the face of coming of age while living through the most complex form of humankind in history in a refreshingly honest acknowledgment of self-worth, faith, insecurity, and anger. Full track list below.

PRAYERS & PARANOIA arrives on the heels of SIPHO.'s 2022 EP SHE MIGHT BLEED which established him as a one to watch and received praise from The New York Times, The Guardian, NPR, COMPLEX, NME, The Fader, i-D, Clash, and more as a generational talent filled with integrity and honesty. His debut EP AND GOD SAID… saw SIPHO. reconcile his own relationship with God through a mixture of devotion and skepticism.

The product of an eclectic musical palette, SIPHO. is an artist for the new zeitgeist whose genre-defying output mixes R&B, gospel, jazz, electropop and more - underscoring it all with a voice that COMPLEX said could “heal souls.”

An artist firmly rooted in duality, SIPHO. has channeled influences across the years from his early days of listening to rock bands like Paramore, Three Days Grace, Radiohead, and Foo Fighters, to more recent inspirations that include Earl Sweatshirt, Solange, and Frank Ocean, and even funk bands such as Sly and the Family Stone, James Brown, and Funkadelic.