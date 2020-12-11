SHAED Releases Stirring Ballad 'Once Upon A Time'

As Multi-Platinum DC trio SHAED approaches 2 BILLION streams worldwide, the family band has released their brand-new single "Once Upon A Time," available now on all DSPs (LISTEN HERE). SHAED's Chelsea Lee, and twin brothers Max and Spencer Ernst (Lee's husband) self-produced the stirring ballad in their home-studio and directed the 13-piece FAME'S Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra alongside renowned composer Jherek Bischoff (Brian Eno, Angel Olsen) via Zoom. Carried by Lee's warm vocals, verses build with plucking and swaying strings before crashing into the song's wide-open choruses, culminating in a final, soundtrack-worthy, orchestral movement. The track comes from the band's highly anticipated debut album - due out April 16th, 2021 via Photo Finish Records.

"Once Upon A Time" is accompanied by an otherworldly and beautifully cinematic music video (WATCH HERE) co-directed by Daniel St. Ours and SHAED.

SHAED released the first taste of new music from their forthcoming debut LP in October with single "No Other Way." Bolstered by a World Premiere from iHeartRadio and their breakout global hit "Trampoline," "No Other way" - produced by SHAED and 2x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Vampire Weekend, Adele, Carly Rae Jepsen) - was featured on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist in 35 countries and continues to climb the Alternative Radio chart (#18), where it was the #1 most-added single for two consecutive weeks.

SHAED's "Once Upon A Time" is out now - watch the music video HERE and stream the single HERE. The band's debut album is due out April 16th, 2021 via Photo Finish Records. For all up-to-date information on new music, stayed tuned to www.shaedband.com.

Listen here: