SEVEN DOGS EP: Robin Taylor-Firth & Steve Cobby Team Up for Oathcreations Release

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Robin Taylor-Firth, recording as Rteph88, and Steve Cobby have joined forces for SEVEN DOGS, a new EP out on Oathcreations. Taylor-Firth is a songwriter, arranger, and producer known for his work with Nightmares on Wax and his long association with Warp Records and its sublabel Nucleus, as well as membership in house music acts Anon and Pio Bo alongside Richard Barratt. Cobby is recognized for his extensive catalog under various aliases, his founding of Pork Recordings and label Declasse, and his work as one half of the duo Fila Brazillia with Dave McSherry. The release continues Oathcreations' run of jazz-influenced electronic music, with the EP drawing on hypnotic melodies and idiosyncratic grooves rooted in the pair's decades-long engagement with house, techno, downtempo, drum and bass, and leftfield sounds.

Taylor-Firth and Cobby are musicians whose careers are so richly storied, broad-ranging, and impactful that it's difficult to summarise their output and impact in so few words. Both Taylor-Firth and Cobby firmly established themselves in the 90s, being involved in some of the era's most prominent and celebrated groups and for releasing some truly era-defining records. As such, their discographies reach far and wide, from house and techno cuts through to downtempo, drum'n'bass and leftfield, there is little that is left uncovered, and this spirit remains with them both as they continue to explore the outer parameters of their sounds.

Taylor-Firth, a songwriter, arranger, and producer, is perhaps best known for his long association with Warp Records and its sublabel Nucleus, and for his work as a member of Nightmares on Wax, where his signature keyboard playing style became a staple of the group's legendary sound. Alongside this, he has hundreds of songwriting and arranging credits on a dizzying array of records, and was a member of house music group Anon and Pio Bo alongside Richard Barratt - to name but a few selected highlights of his extraordinary career. Cobby's career is distinguished by his multitude of releases under a variety of aliases, along with his helming of a number of imprints, including Pork Recordings and his most recent label Déclassé. Experimenting with a wide variety of genres and sounds, perhaps his best-known work was with the duo Fila Brazillia alongside Dave McSherry, who released a plethora of immersive and innovative records in the 90s and beyond.

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