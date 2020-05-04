SESSIONS, A Virtual Festival On Twitch Launches May 6

Truideation has brought together MusiCares and Twitch for a first of its kind, two-hour festival that will take place on four consecutive Wednesdays. The first episode of "Sessions" will go live on May 6 at 1:00 PM Pacific/4:00 PM ET/9:00 PM GT on Twitch, the premiere live entertainment service that brings you closer to the creators, artists, and music you love. Subsequent shows will take place on May 13, 20 and 27.

Guests CAM, Skip Marley, Steve Earle, Brandy Clark and DJ Twin Shadow will kick off the fun this Wednesday, May 6 playing and talking about the music they love. Confirmed guests for future episodes include Allie X, Bryce Vine, Cavetown, Dawes, Empress Of, HANSON, Julia Michaels, Kat Cunning, MAX, Randy Rainbow, Salt Cathedral, and many more. The Festival will take place on the frontpage of Twitch (link HERE) and will feature four musical acts and host Matt Pinfield on a single screen. Conversation, collaboration and performances will be intertwined, with each artist performing two songs and a guest DJ to kick off and close out each episode.

Viewers can contribute to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund via a "DONATE HERE" button or online at https://tiltify.com/@sessions/sessions. MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy as a safety net in times of need for the music community. MusiCares offers confidential preventive, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues.

Audio sponsor Logitech, Audio-Technica and eSports Streaming Partner waveform.gg will ensure that the sound and visuals are optimal and broadcast standard.





Related Articles View More Music Stories