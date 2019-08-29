SASAMI Releases New Single, Watch the 'Take Care' Video

Having just wrapped an extensive US tour in support of Snail Mail, Los Angeles songwriter and multi-instrumentalist SASAMI returns with a new single, "Take Care." "Take Care" is the A-Side of a digital 7" out today that also features a new version of her song "Free", featuring vocals by Tim Presley of White Fence. Both tracks are available for purchase and streaming now.

Of "Take Care," SASAMI says "everyone has a destructive, reckless side- however much they choose or allow the world to see it. The video for 'Take Care' is about embracing that destructive side of you and forgiving yourself. Even when you are lost and want to give up, loving yourself and forgiving. Also there's a little reminder to donate to RAICESTEXAS.COM because once you help yourself, you need to help others."

Listen to "Take Care" below.

TOUR DATES:

8/29 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

8/29 - 9/1 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road

8/29 - 9/1 - Stradbelly, IRL @ Electric Picnic

9/3 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

9/4 - Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)

9/5 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

9/6 - Lancaster, UK @ Lancaster Library

9/7 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

9/9 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

9/10 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

9/11 - Cologne, DE @ Burmann & Songs

9/13 - Munich, DE @ Import Export

9/14 - Vienna, AT @ Das Wek

9/16 - Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

9/17 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

9/19 - Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

9/20 - Mijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/21 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

9/24 - London, UK @ The Moth Club

Photo credit: Lindsay Ellary





Related Articles View More Music Stories