SAS GROUP's BAD SHOCK Reissue to Launch from Psychic Reader Records

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Psychic Reader Records is set to release Bad Shock, the first-ever reissue drawing from the catalog of SAS GROUP, a hard-rock trio that formed in Surabaya, Indonesia in 1975. The compilation gathers material from the band's original debut LP, a title that has become highly collectible among record collectors, alongside later recordings from the group's catalog.

Bad Shock is a compilation album featuring songs from SAS GROUP's highly collectible first LP—a copy of which fetched $4,000 on Discogs back in June—as well as the band's later hits. The first press was a limited 200-vinyl run that sold out two months after its February release.

Composed of Arthur Kaunang (bass, keyboard, vocals), Soenatha Tanjung (guitar, vocals), and Syech Abidin (drums, vocals), SAS GROUP formed in Surabaya, Indonesia in 1975. SAS was the spiritual continuation of legendary rock band AKA, which featured the same personnel in addition to frontman Ucok Harahap.

Harahap left AKA in the mid '70s to start his solo career, and SAS was formed. By 1991 SAS had produced 15 full-length albums and two compilation albums.

Bad Shock focuses on their 1976-1981 output, delivering sprawling, prog-influenced hard rock laced with dueling synth and guitar solos. Almost every track is sung in English and holds its own against the best Western rock of the era. But 'Jika Nanti Kau Panggil Namaku,' a mellow love ballad sprinkled with disco accents, closes the album on an unexpectedly sweet note.

The LP will be available on vinyl and digitally for the first time on September 7th.

SAS GROUP was formed by Arthur Kaunang, Soenatha Tanjung and Syech Abidin following the departure of Ucok Harahap from the band AKA, and went on to release 15 full-length albums and two compilations by 1991. Bad Shock focuses on the group's 1976-1981 output and will be available on vinyl and digitally for the first time.

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