Ryan Charles Releases Twangy New Western Rap Song 'Turquoise Stones'

River House Artists' self-proclaimed jiggy buckaroo, Ryan Charles, released his latest single, "Turquoise Stones," available everywhere now.

With his Western rap style, Charles is bringing a unique new sound to the country music genre. "Turquoise Stones" pairs a Western perspective with a fresh hip-hop vibe. The release is also paired with a new video for the song that Charles describes as "the most twangy video you'll ever see in your life."

"I'm telling y'all that 'Turquoise Stones' is the greatest song of all time," says Charles. "I mean, it's probably not better than 'I Hope You Dance' by Lee Ann Womack, but it's damn close."

Hailing from Wyoming, Charles got his start on the inaugural season of the American Song Contest, becoming a fan favorite with his original country-rap song "New Boot Goofin'." The song, paired with Charles's charismatic style, caught the early attention of rap legend Snoop Dogg. He also landed a coveted appearance on the Bobby Bones Show after the radio personality DM'd him on Instagram after seeing his performance on the show.

Western rapper Ryan Charles hails from the valley of Buffalo, WY. Similar to his hometown, once referred to as the most lawless town in America, Charles brings a style all his own - meshing the cowboy lifestyle with the flow of 2000's rap.

A natural-born entertainer, Charles quickly became one of the most skilled freestyle rappers on the school bus, eventually making the move to Seattle, WA to pursue his music career more seriously.

As an artist, Charles has released singles including the jiggy buckaroo bop "Gettin' Western" in 2020, "Old Dirt Fancy" in 2021, and recently featured on Ian Munsick's March 2022 single "Cowboy Killer." Known for his signature fashion sense, light-hearted twang and high-energy live shows, Charles continues to work on new music in Nashville, TN.