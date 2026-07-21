Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen to Extend STILL GETTIN' AWAY WITH IT TOUR

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Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen are to extend the STILL GETTIN' AWAY WITH IT TOUR, adding new dates to the run already underway.

The newly confirmed stops include Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Chicago's Riviera Theatre, Milwaukee's Eagles Ballroom, Omaha's The Steelhouse and St. Louis' The Pageant, among others. The tour is sponsored by Tecovas, Bingham's Bourbon, Turtlebox and Yeti.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting July 22 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, July 24 at 10:00am local time. To sign up for artist presale, visit www.ryanbingham.com/tour.

The fall tour continues a breakout year for Bingham, whose acclaimed new album with The Texas Gentlemen, THEY CALL US THE LUCKY ONES, was released this past spring to critical acclaim. His first full-length project in over seven years, the album further cements Bingham as one of the most authentic and compelling voices in American music. Across the album's 10 tracks, Bingham reflects on the highs and lows of an artist's life on the road and his newfound sense of joy and hope, all framed by the unique genre-defying sound he and The Texas Gentlemen create together.

In celebration of the new music, Bingham recently returned to PBS' legendary Austin City Limits, appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, performed songs from the new album on Turtlebox's Box Sessions Presents: Ryan Bingham, and spoke with Anthony Mason on CBS Saturday Mornings. He will also join Zach Bryan for select stadium shows this summer.

'This album was probably the most fun I've had making a record,' Bingham reflects. 'I've always loved records that feel loose and live and gritty with a bit of soul, where the imperfections from the moment are left in. Working with musicians as talented as The Texas Gentlemen really let us lean into that in a way I hadn't experienced before. There was an unspoken understanding between us about what each song needed, so we tracked most of it live with minimal overdubs, just playing and letting the feel lead. It finally felt like I was capturing these songs the way I always heard them in my head. We can't wait to get out on the road and share them with fans.'

In addition to Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen — Ryan Ake (guitars), Daniel Creamer (piano, organ), Paul Grass (drums, percussion) and Scott Lee (bass) — the record also features Richard Bowden (fiddle, mandolin) and Cody Huggins (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, pedal steel).

Bingham is a Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice Award-winning singer-songwriter and actor whose raw, world-weary voice and evocative storytelling have made him one of the most distinctive artists of his generation. From his early years as a drifter and bull rider to penning 'The Weary Kind' for the film Crazy Heart, Bingham has built a career defined by authenticity and artistic independence. His music — spanning folk, blues, country, and rock — reflects a life fully lived, blending grit, vulnerability, and resilience in equal measure.

Across seven studio albums, two live records, and his 2023 self-produced EP Watch Out For The Wolf, Bingham has remained committed to unfiltered, genre-defying storytelling, captured in his live album Live at Red Rocks. In addition to his acclaimed music career, he starred as fan-favorite 'Walker' on Paramount's record-breaking series Yellowstone and recently led the Jeff Nichols-directed (Mud, Loving, Midnight Special) short film, Love Letter to Texas, which debuted at SXSW earlier this year. Featuring Bingham alongside Michael Shannon and Hassie Harrison, with narration from Sissy Spacek, Love Letter to Texas serves as a tribute to the legacy of iconic Texas films and the storytellers behind them. Beyond the stage and screen, Bingham has launched his own record label, founded the Fort Worth-based festival and rodeo, The Great Western, and introduced Bingham Spirits, beginning with Bingham's Bourbon in 2024.

THEY CALL US THE LUCKY ONES TRACK LIST

1. The Lucky Ones

2. Let The Big Dog Eat

3. I Got A Feelin'

4. Twist The Knife

5. Americana

6. Cocaine Charlie

7. Blue Skies

8. Relevance

9. Ballad of The Texas Gentlemen

10. I'm A Goin' Nowhere

RYAN BINGHAM & THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

New dates on sale Friday, July 24 at 10:00am local time.

July 18 — Whitefish, MT — Under the Big Sky Festival

July 31 — San Diego, CA — Snapdragon Stadium*

August 1 — San Diego, CA — Snapdragon Stadium*

August 7 — Salt Lake City, UT — Rice-Eccles Stadium*

August 13 — Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High*

August 14 — Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High*

August 22 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium*

September 5 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium*

October 13 — Memphis, TN — Satellite Music Hall

October 14 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace Theatre

October 16 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

October 17 — Nashville, IN — Brown County Music Center

October 18 — Nashville, TN — The Ryman Auditorium

October 20 — Chicago, IL — The Riviera Theatre

October 21 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave / Eagles Club

October 23 — St. Paul, MN — Palace Theatre

October 24 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom

October 25 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse

October 27 — Wichita, KS — The Cotilion

October 28 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

October 30 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

November 1 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

November 3 — Albuquerque, NM — Revel Entertainment

November 4 — El Paso, TX — Abraham Chavez Theatre

November 6 — Waco, TX — The Backyard, Waco

November 7 — San Antonio, TX — Tobin Center – H.E.B Performance Hall

November 8 — Corpus Christi, TX — Concrete Street Amphitheater

November 14 — Ft. Worth, TX — Billy Bob's

*with Zach Bryan

For more information, visit www.ryanbingham.com.

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