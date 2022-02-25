Rubio Releases SEÑORITA 89 Theme Song 'Buena Suerta Muchacha'

After the promotion of the acclaimed album "Mango Negro", Rubio begins mapping out the next steps towards her new LP.

During that transition, in the month of October she launched the track "Invierno", and today she releases "Buena Suerte Muchacha", the main theme song from the much-anticipated series "Señorita 89", which will premiere on Pantaya in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on February 27th. The series is a co-production of Fremantle and Fabula ('La Jauría' and 'Cromo'). This single, along with the music video, is now available on all digital stores.

In addition, Rubio is responsible for the music of "Señorita 89," being this the first Chilean project for the Pantaya and STARZPLAY streaming platforms. The series, "Señorita 89" is a sophisticated, dramatic thriller from visionary director Lucía Puenzo ('La Jauria') set in Mexico's glamorous '80s, starring a female cast led by Ilse Salas, Ximena Romo, Bárbara López, Natasha Dupeyrón, Leidi Gutiérrez and Coty Camacho.

Fran Straube, leader of Rubio, was recently in Mexico City for the virtual world premiere of the series "Señorita 89" and performed a special music presentation of "Buena Suerte Muchacha" for the virtual audience, which was directed by Diego Riveros. While staying in CDMX, she also performed at the Bahidora Festival, sharing the marquee with names like James Blake, Helado Negro and Koffee, among others.

Rubio's upcoming performances include Lollapalooza Chile scheduled for March 19th, and days later, as a special guest at the Movistar Arena stage (Thursday, March 24th) opening for the British duo, Jungle.

Listen to the new single here: