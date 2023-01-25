Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip-Hop Cruise

Rock The Bells (RTB), the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, has announced the lineup for "Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience" in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea.

The lineup features Hip-Hop's most notable icons, including Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Trina & Trick Daddy, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ EPPS, DJ Nina 9, Grandmaster Dee, Technician The DJ, and DJ Critical Hype. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté & Torae, attendees will also experience a pool deck party series presented by world-renowned party rocker Kid Capri.

Commenting on the cruise, legendary Hip-Hop artist and host Roxanne stated: "How could I not Rock the Boat with the Goat? LL COOL J's Rock The Bells keep the culture afloat. Please believe it." Too $hort added "Rock The Bells is Hip-Hop History, and they're working to MAKE history!"

While the cruise is "sold out," fans can still go to the website rockthebellscruise.com to sign up for the waiting list, where rooms are being offered as they become available.