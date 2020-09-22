Rock Artist Bald Man Unleashes Debut Album 'Music For the Rest of Us'

Listen to the album below, via Spotify.

Rock artist Bald Man has officially released Music for the Rest of Us, his 10-track debut studio album of original material. Available today, the album can be purchased digitally on platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora, and more. The album's release comes on the heels of Bald Man's upcoming COVID-19 safe North American tour, of which 100% of proceeds will be donated to charity. More details will be announced in the weeks ahead. Check out the Music for the Rest of Us below.

Recorded by engineer Jason Decter (blink-182, Weezer, Panic at the Disco), produced by Bald Man and Decter, mixed by multi-GRAMMY® award-winning mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Muse, Carrie Underwood), and mastered by multi-GRAMMY® award-winning Chief Mastering Engineer Ted Jensen (Eagles, Norah Jones, Billy Joel), Music for the Rest of Us blends genres including hard rock, southern rock, and country and features an array of powerful, in-your-face, adrenaline-filled tracks. The album is co-written by Bald Man and guitarist/producer/engineer Ben Trexel (Train, Brandi Carlisle, Zac Brown Band, Duncan Sheik, Fuel).

Last month, Bald Man released the album's first single "Fight," and its accompanying high-production music video set in a future post-apocalyptic world, and debuted the trailer for his upcoming feature film "Hellbilly Hollow," which highlights six tracks from Music for the Rest of Us. The music video for "Fight" can be viewed on YouTube and Vevo. "Hellbilly Hollow," in which Bald Man stars and serves as executive producer, is set to premiere fall 2020.

Directed by Kevin Wayne, executive produced by Kurt "Bald Man" Deimer, and starring Bald Man, Kevin Wayne, Megan Weaver, and Hallie Shepherd, "Hellbilly Hollow" follows a team of YouTube paranormal activity seekers who journey to a haunted attraction in the backwoods of Alabama to find more than they bargained for as they follow thrill-seekers on a haunted hayride. There, Bull (Bald Man) protects his not-so-small younger brother, Tickles (Kevin Wayne) from the outside world, but who protects the outside world from the murderous Tickles?

Bald Man has been featured in films such as "Halloween" (2018) as Teller, who was killed by Michael Myers, and "Trading Paint" (2019) where he acted alongside John Travolta and Shania Twain.

