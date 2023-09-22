Roc Nation's Hottest New R&B Artist Maeta Releases 'When I Hear Your Name' Remixes

Maeta releases remixes of select tracks from her EP When I Hear Your Name. Soaked with the fleeting sounds of summer happy hours and packed dance floors, these remixes elevate Maeta’s angelic voice to new heights. Stream the remixes HERE.

One of the remixed songs is “Through the Night” which is currently sitting at #19 at R&B Radio and has over 1.15 million impressions. The remix serves as a perfect companion for the original song.

On June 9, Maeta released When I Hear Your Name via Roc Nation. The 13-track project notably boasts songs written by an A-list cohort of collaborators, including SZA, Kehlani, Ty Dolla $ign, Demi Lovato, and Lucky Daye in addition to production by KAYTRANADA.

Maeta is ready to bring her enchanting performances to the stage to showcase her extraordinary talent and infectious energy. The domestic leg of the When I Hear Your Name wrapped on August 30. Her international tour kicks off next month on October 11 in Amsterdam, NL. Tickets available for purchase HERE. Tour routing below.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

October 11 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Upstairs

October 12 – London, UK – London Lafayette

October 14 – Paris, FR – Les Etoiles