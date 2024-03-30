Rob Eberle Set To Headline Exclusive Coke Studio Concert At LA LIVE This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young Singer/Songwriter/Producer Rob Eberle is set to have his first-ever Los Angeles headline show this Sat. March 30th, 2pm at Coke Studio, located at LA LIVE, 1111 S Figueroa St in downtown Los Angeles, CA 90015

Get FREE TICKETS HERE!

Fresh off the heels of the release of his heart wrenching new single "Half of You", Rob performs performs the striking and emotionally charged tune along with additional tracks from his upcoming release schedule on Earth Program/Virgin Records, including "ILYM" and "I Hope U Feel OK" LIVE with a full band. The show will take place on Saturday, March 30th 2024. Doors at 2PM at Coke Studio at LA Live (1111 S Figueroa St Los Angeles, CA 90015)

Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer, songwriter, and producer, originally from Long Island, NY. Just signed to Earth Program/Virgin Records and a BMI affiliated writer published by Sentric Music, what sets Rob apart is his extraordinary talent for capturing both his own life experiences and those of others through his music. He is the creative force behind all his songs, crafting both lyrics and melodies and collaborating with various producers to infuse each track with unique moments. Eberle's songs serve as windows into the stories and moments of his life and the lives of those around him. Influenced by a diverse array of artists ranging from FINNEAS, Elliott Smith, Billie Eilish, Jeremy Zucker, Olivia Rodrigo, all the way to Alexander 23, Eberle has carved out his own genre-bending niche in the realm of darker alternative pop-rock.

Rob is not just a singer but also a multi-instrumentalist, proficient in guitar, piano, ukulele, bass, and even drums, which he's recently taken up. His journey as a songwriter began at the tender age of 12, nurtured within a musical family. At 8, he received his first left-handed guitar, a gift that ignited his lifelong passion for music.

During the challenging period of the pandemic, Rob turned his focus to music, teaching himself production and piano while navigating the uncertainty of quarantine. In the past year, his music journey has taken him to remarkable places. He had an opportunity to play at SXSW in Austin, Texas, where he showcased his talent, played ACL (Austin City Limits) in October of '23, celebrated his first-ever sold-out headline show in the heart of Manhattan, and Is currently working with Coca-Cola to produce exclusive content.