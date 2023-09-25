Rival Consoles Kicks off Headline North American Tour This Week in NYC at Music Hall of Williamsburg

Other stops include Monreal, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin.

Sep. 25, 2023

London-based musician and producer Ryan Lee West, aka Rival Consoles, creates driving, experimental electronic music that makes synthesizers sound human. His consistent desire to create a more organic, living sound, sees him forming pieces that capture a sense of songwriting behind the machines.

Following the release of his critically acclaimed album, Now Is (Erased Tapes), West recently returned to share a new single “Coda” to announce his first North American tour in five years. The tour will see Rival Consoles performing at notable venues throughout the United States and Canada in September and October for the first time since his sold-out North American tour in 2018. 

The tour kicks off this week in Brooklyn, NY at Music Hall of Williamsburg with additional headline dates to follow in Monreal, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin. See below for the full list of dates and find tickets and additional information Click Here.

Rival Consoles North American Tour Dates

09.27 Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg

09.29 Montréal, QC — Théâtre Fairmount

09.30 Toronto, ON — Velvet Underground

10.04 Chicago, IL — Sleeping Village

10.06 San Francisco, CA — The Independent

10.07 Los Angeles, CA — Lodge Room

10.10 Austin, TX — Parish

Photo Credit: Catherine Ko Chen



