K-Pop Spotlight: CRAVITY Release New Album 'SUN SEEKER'

Watch the music video for 'Ready or Not', and stream the album here!

Sep. 11, 2023

K-pop boy group CRAVITY has released their latest mini album 'SUN SEEKER', featuring title track 'Ready or Not', which comes after previously released song 'Cheese'!

Watch the 'Ready or Not' Music Video:

K-Pop Spotlight: CRAVITY Release New Album 'SUN SEEKER' 'SUN SEEKER' Tracklist

  1. Cheese
  2. Ready or Not
  3. MEGAPHONE
  4. Vibration
  5. 9 o'clock
  6. LOVE FIRE

Listen to 'SUN SEEKER':

Who Are CRAVITY?

The nine-member K-pop boy group are taking the world by storm. Debuting as a group in 2020 with Starship Entertainment, they have been rapidly growing in popularity and gaining global recognition.

A combination of the words “creativity” and “gravity,” the band consists of Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun Taeyoung and Seongmin. Also meaning “center of gravity,” the groups aims to draw listeners into their unique universe.

SUN SEEKER marks the band’s sixth “mini-album,” and follows previous release MASTER : PIECE. Last year they released their landmark English-language single “Boogie Woogie,” which Forbes raves “[highlights] them at their most fun and feel-good.” Previous single “Groovy” has accumulated over 10 million views on YouTube and continues to climb, and “Groovy (Japanese version)” ranked #1 on Tower Record's weekly chart.

They recently wrapped their first ever North American tour, including festival performances in New York City, Los Angeles and Mexico City this summer.

Earning the title “Monster Rookie” after being referred to as rookies by several media outlets, CRAVITY have already won a host of highly coveted awards including “Best of Next” at the Mnet Asian Music Awards and “New Artist of the Year” at the Melon Awards. They have charted on the Billboard K-pop Hot 100, Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, Oricon Weekly Chart and more.

Their debut full length album was released in two parts: The Awakening: Written in the Stars.



