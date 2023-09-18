Ricky Montgomery Announces 2024 Tour

Returning to the road next year, breakout alt-pop artist Ricky Montgomery will embark on his biggest North America headline tour yet in 2024: "The Rick Tour: Another Rick in the Wall.” It will be his first run in support of his major label debut album, Rick – out September 29 via Warner Records. Pre-save Rick HERE, and pre-order physical formats of Rick HERE, including vinyl, CD, and cassette.

The five-week jaunt kicks off on February 13 in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren, stops in major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes with a hometown gig on March 23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern. A special fan club presale and a Spotify presale both commence on Wednesday, September 20 at 10am local time. General on-sale goes live this Friday, September 22 at 10am local time here.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Working alongside GRAMMY-winning vets Dan Wilson and Jeremy Hatcher and GRAMMY-nominated producer Tommy English, Ricky’s forthcoming 14-track album is a soul-searching mix that balances sadness and doubt with lightness and levity. Its title alludes to Montgomery’s father, nicknamed Rick, a name he always assumed he’d eventually take on—“it seemed more ‘adult,’” he quips—but never had the nerve to.

“Rick is about my long, awkward path toward remembering myself as an artist. It’s been embarrassing and difficult, but also thrilling—kinda like changing your first name,” he says. “It’s everything I’ve ever wanted to do but was too scared to try.”

Ricky’s most recent release “Boy Toy” is his latest rising hit, thanks in part to his 1.7M TikTok followers and a buzzing anime trend on the platform that’s historically become a unique and powerful driving force for his 1+ billion stream catalog.

The forthcoming album also features playful yet multi-layered and emotional singles “Don’t Say That” and “Eraser,” plus his emotionally charged “Black Fins” which recounts one of the most pivotal moments of Ricky’s life: his father’s 2009 suicide in Mexico, initially thought to be a scuba-diving accident until Ricky found hand-written letters.

Ahead of the forthcoming record, Ricky just concluded the Bittersweet Daze Tour this summer alongside close friends and collaborators Cavetown, mxmtoon, and grentperez. The special 12-date tour kicked off with a sold-out show at the Greek Theater, with $1 from every ticket sold benefiting Cavetown’s This Is Home Project.

2024 TOUR DATES

2/13 - Phoenix, AZ - - The Van Buren

2/15 - Austin, TX - - Emo’s

2/16 - Dallas, TX - - House of Blues

2/17 - Houston, TX - - White Oak Music Hall

2/19 - Orlando, FL - - - The Plaza Live

2/20 - Atlanta, GA - - - Center Stage

2/22 - Norfolk, VA - - - The NorVa

2/23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

2/24 - New York, NY - - Terminal 5

2/26 - Philadelphia, PA - - TLA

2/27 - Boston, MA - - - Royale

2/28 - Montreal, QC - - Le Studio TD

3/1 - Toronto, ON - - Danforth Music Hall

3/2 - Detroit, MI - - Saint Andrew's Hall

3/3 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

3/5 - Chicago, IL - - - The Riviera Theatre

3/6 - St. Louis, MO - - The Pageant

3/8 - Madison, WI - - The Sylvee

3/9 - Minneapolis, MN - - First Avenue

3/12 - Denver, CO - - - Gothic Theatre

3/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot

3/15 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue

3/16 - Seattle, WA - - - Showbox Market

3/17 - Portland, OR - - Wonder Ballroom

3/19 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

3/22 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

3/23 - Los Angeles, CA - - The Wiltern