Rick Ross + Maybach Music Group Partners With Gamma

gamma., the artist-first multimedia platform providing creative and business services across all artistic and commercial formats, today announces a major expansion of its artist, executive, and content rosters with the addition of the illustrious hip-hop impresario, business magnate and cultural icon Rick Ross and his Maybach Music Group.

Ross is a nine-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum superstar, founder and CEO of the highly successful Maybach Music Group label, two-time New York Times bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, real estate tycoon, and owner of a one-of-a-kind car collection, which taken together defines his unique lifestyle, mindset, and culture. At gamma., he will not only release music, but also spearhead multimedia projects.

This includes unleashing his powerhouse collaboration with mentee and brother in arms, multi-platinum superstar Meek Mill.The first taste of the Ross & Meek collaboration is “Shaq & Kobe,” an aptly titled gripping and powerful ode to a relationship between a mentor and his protégé, with a reconciled bond of brothers. The song's cinematic video showcases how both have given their blood sweat and tears to their artistry and how that has paid off. The natural interplay between them musically and visually maximizes their potency and influence.

“You know Breyon and I have been making money together for a long time, even more important, we have always been able to do great business, which is why I look forward to this partnership with gamma. This is a big move for Larry to be in the position he's in and for me to be in the position I'm in it's only right we come together and make some HISTORIC moves,” says Rick Ross.

“Rick Ross epitomizes the multimedia and multi-faceted content pioneer that gamma. was created to amplify,” said gamma. CEO and Co-founder, Larry Jackson. “We couldn't be happier to formalize our relationship, welcome him to the gamma. family, and propel the trajectory of an already well-established empire. We're beyond excited for the world to experience his surprise, highly anticipated collab reunion album with Meek.”

Also joining gamma. is longtime Ross business partner and veteran label executive, producer and artist manager Breyon Prescott, including his Chameleon Entertainment label and catalog. As Executive Vice President, Content, Prescott will identify and sign talent to his Chameleon/gamma. imprint as well as attract multimedia projects to the company. In addition, he will continue to manage the music career of Oscar winner Jamie Foxx.

“I'm excited to be part of the passionate team at gamma. Larry and I first worked alongside each other with the legendary Clive Davis, where we broke many artists and enjoyed a historic musical run,” said Prescott. “I look forward to introducing fresh talent and compelling new ventures. With my arrival to gamma., I wanted to walk in the door with one of the most iconic artists and business leaders that I have been honored to work with and have shared major success with: RICK ROSS! He is not only a one of a kind music legend, but also an incredible human being. It's thrilling that the first project we're working on together is the highly anticipated collaboration with Meek. Can't wait for the world to experience it.”

Prescott brings to gamma. decades of experience as both label executive and artist manager. He has not only worked alongside industry giants Clive Davis and L.A. Reid, but has partnered with a wide range of heralded artists to create seminal music including Foxx, Drake, Kanye West, Yo Gotti, D'Angelo, and Angie Stone among them.

About Rick Ross:

Rick Ross defines a lifestyle, a mindset, and a culture. The GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum superstar, two-time New York Times-Bestselling author, and business magnate makes everything feel “rich,” eclipsing material wealth and hinting at a much more substantive spirit. Throughout a remarkable career, he literally went from “Hustlin” to visiting President Barack Obama at the White House and occupying spots on the New York Times bestseller list.

In the wake of his platinum-selling 2006 classic debut Port of Miami, he has notched nine GRAMMY Award nominations, scored streams in the billions, picked up dozens of multi-platinum certifications, and logged five #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200. Adding to the series, Port of Miami II saw him topple the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart at #1 for the fourth time and the Top Rap Albums Chart at #1 for the third time.