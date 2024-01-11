'Reportin' For Duty' Returns With Post Malone, Eddie Vedder, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll And More

What started as a tribute is now a tradition, as the second annual Reportin' For Duty benefit show announces today.

Last February, friends of the late Leslie Jordan came together to honor his life of service with a heartfelt evening of performances benefitting EB Research Partnership (EBRP), an organization close to Jordan's heart that is dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). The tradition continues next month on February 17th with 100% of concert proceeds going to EBRP to fund innovative and life-saving research projects.

This year's Reportin' For Duty will be a remarkable live experience featuring intimate performances from Post Malone, EBRP Co-Founder Eddie Vedder, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll, Jake Wesley Rogers and Dan Spencer. The event will take place at the world's longest bar, Humble Baron at Nearest Green Distillery, in Shelbyville, TN.

Over the last decade, EBRP has made remarkable strides, including helping to accelerate the first two EB treatments approved by the FDA in 2023. Find more information, purchase tickets and donate HERE.

About EB Research Partnership: Founded in 2010 by a group of dedicated parents along with Jill Vedder and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit funding research aimed at finding a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). EB is a devastating and life-threatening genetic skin disorder that affects children from birth. Children with EB are often called “Butterfly Children,” lacking critical proteins that bind the skin together.

With skin as fragile as a butterfly's wings, they experience constant pain, severe blisters, disfigurement, and internal and external wounds that may never heal. EBRP's goal is to cure EB by 2030 and create a blueprint that can impact thousands of other rare diseases.