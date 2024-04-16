Renee Rap, Laufey, Janelle Monáe, & More Headline 10th Anniversary of All Things Go Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All Things Go Festival 2024 has announced its 10th-anniversary edition, with headliners Laufey, who will be accompanied by The Kennedy Center Orchestra, Hozier, and Reneé Rapp as well as Bleachers, Janelle Monáe, Conan Gray, Chappell Roan and more.

They will be performing at the legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD on Saturday, September. 28th, and Sunday, September 29th. Tickets are available HERE on Friday, April 19th @ 10 am ET.



This year’s headlining artists are joined by a slew of heavy-hitters and emerging talent, including Remi Wolf, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, Maren Morris, The Japanese House, Holly Humberstone and more - presenting the biggest lineup to date, with 36 artists across two days and multiple stages.



Last year’s festival saw All Things Go expand to two days for the first time, with Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more. It sold out immediately, with fans from more than half the states in the U.S. and multiple countries attending, highlighting the festival's growing international appeal and reputation.



All Things Go always strives to deliver a unique, diverse lineup while elevating underrepresented voices. This year's All Things Go Festival lineup, promises another year of incredible performances from established and emerging artists across a myriad of genres. The majority of artists identify as women or non-binary.



Newcomers, especially, always get a warm welcome from the avid, curious, and dedicated ATG audience. All Things Go fosters a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have given ATG loving and cheeky nicknames, including “Gay-chella”, “All Things Gay” and “Lesbopalooza.” The festival has come a long way from its humble beginnings with 2014’s Fall Classic at Union Market, more than doubling in size to accommodate more artists, more fans, and more music, with this year’s festival set to be its biggest yet.

ALL THINGS GO FESTIVAL 2024:

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Laufey with The Kennedy Center Orchestra

Janelle Monáe

Bleachers

Remi Wolf

Julien Baker

Ethel Cain

Michael Kiwanuka

Maisie Peters

Sammy Rae & the Friends

Briston Maroney

Indigo De Souza

Mannequin Pussy

Grentperez

Rachel Chinouriri

Wasia Project

Annie Dirusso

Allison Ponthier

Oliver Malcolm

(gates open at 11 am)

Sunday, September 29, 2024

Hozier

Reneé Rapp

Conan Gray

Chappell Roan

Maren Morris

Japanese House

Holly Humberstone

Del Water Gap

David Kushner

Flipturn

Soccer Mommy

Medium Build

Blondshell

Lola Young

Towa Bird

Infinity Song

Sadurn

Abby Roberts

(gates open at 11 am)

ABOUT ALL THINGS GO

All Things Go is a Washington, DC-based independent music festival and creative-house specializing in forward-thinking digital and live music experiences. Founded in 2011, All Things Go has collaborated with innovative artists, including Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Mitski, HAIM, Janelle Monae, Charli XCX, MUNA, Lizzy McAlpine, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Tove Lo, and many more. All Things Go has cultivated a devoted community of fans (The Besties) who embrace inclusivity and diversity, embodying the festival ethos. All Things Go was a Pollstar Music Festival of The Year 2022 nominee and the company has been featured in Variety, Forbes NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, SPIN, CNN, Pitchfork, The Washington Post and other major media outlets.

ABOUT MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Miles Davis, Janis Joplin, Dolly Parton, and the Grateful Dead played here! One of the few independently operated outdoor venues in the nation, Merriweather Post Pavilion is one of the world’s most beautiful and storied amphitheaters. Nestled in 40 acres of forest between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore and designed by the legendary architect Frank Gehry - best known for defying architectural conventions - the natural outdoor setting can’t be matched. Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pollstar and USA TODAY all named Merriweather in the Top Three Outdoor Music Venues in the nation, while the fantastic sound system and large video screens make this amphitheater a favorite for bands and fans alike. Recent enhancements include new concession stands, an enormous kitchen that prepares the most delectable cuisines from all over the world, the tripling of restroom facilities, a Music Pinball Arcade, a brand new 50,000 square-foot backstage (with swimming pool!), an expanded stage and elevated stagehouse, new SkyBoxes beneath a first-of-its-kind SkyLawn©, an historic sculpture garden honoring Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Jimi Hendrix, Tina Turner, Robert Plant, and Miles Davis by French anamorphic artist Bernard Pras, and the addition of The Chrysalis - an already iconic bandshell in Symphony Woods, built to host its own shows as well as accommodate Merriweather’s festivals. Directions, transportation, and other information is available HERE.