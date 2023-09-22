Renée Catrine Releases Sophomore Album 'From the Garden'

The 11-track indie pop/rock experience is available on all streaming services now.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Multi-talented singer-songwriter Renée Catrine has released her highly anticipated sophomore album, From The Garden. The 11-track indie pop/rock experience is available on all streaming services now.

The bold new album embraces a complex combination of playful and brooding, exploring
themes of movement, reflection and perseverance, and leaving the listener to contemplate
‘what is enough?’ through warm and soothing vocals, richly orchestrated instrumentation, andcaptivating storytelling.

“The initial inspiration for the garden theme for this album came from viewing Paulina Olowska's Wisteria at New York's Metro Pictures Gallery. I was captivated by the expression of the woman's face and the presumed confidence that she possessed,” says Renée. “From the Garden is a reflection on the many moments that we experience. There can be a wide variety of colors and shapes within the same garden. Also, the flowers won't be exactly the same as they were the day before. I wanted to capture that energy with the songs on this record.”

The album features Renée Catrine on vocals, piano, and guitar, live instrumentation by Molly Aronson, Carl Barc, Jason Batchko, Nick Broste, Michelle Campbell, Thad DeBrock, Carlo De Biaggio, Malcom Gold, Soloman Hoffman, Joshua Jern, Alexander Leicht, Daniel Mintseris, Parker Nelson, Joe Nincevich, Mike Przygoda, Shani Schechter, Federico Tassoni, XinOu Wei, and Madeleine Walsh, and harmonies by Sharell Bryant, Elissa Metropoulos, and Katie Skare.

The album was engineered by Nick Broste at Shape Shoppe & Palisade Studios, Paul Oliveira at Covert Recordings, Carl Barc at The Distillery Music, Craig Raymond at Craig Raymond Music, and Sam Wagner at The Koop Studio. All songs were mixed by Carl Barc at The Distillery Music and mastered by Joe Lambert at Joe Lambert Mastering.

ABOUT RENÉE CATRINE

Drawing inspiration from Cœur de Pirate, Prince, Arcade Fire and The Frames, Brooklyn-
based artist Renée Catrine is a thoughtful lyricist creating indie-pop/rock tunes and stirring ballads.

The daring songwriter has spent most of her life surrounded by music, performing in various bands and working with other songwriters. She decided to carve a path of her own and began writing and recording her debut album, Arrival, which was released in 2016.

Her poetic lyrics and haunting soundscape exude sincerity and authenticity, creating a newfound fanbase. On the back of the debut album release, she has performed at Brooklyn Wildlife Festival and Bitch Music Series in NYC, Mer’s Music Showcase in Chicago and Mariposa Café in Montréal.



