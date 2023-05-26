René Villa Shares New Single 'Solo A Tu Lado Quiero Vivir'

This is Villa's first release of the year, following on from his single "Mistakes" in 2022.

By:
After impressing with previous single "Mistakes", Costa Rica-born, London-based artist René Villa has returned with brand-new single "Solo A Tu Lado Quiero Vivir".

The genre-bending singer-songwriter & model is currently preparing for the release of his
upcoming EP, and "Solo A Tu Lado Quiero Vivir", (I want to spend my whole life with you) is the perfect track to build anticipation and give fans a taste of what they can expect.

The ballad talks about being with that one special person, you want to share all of life's moments with, as an ode to eternal love and partnership. I've tried to give up music at times when it feels like I'm getting nowhere or I become frustrated with the industry," René explains.

"But, it never works! At the end of the day, I've learned that it will always be a huge part of me. Music brings clarity to my emotions and allows me to express myself really authentically when I write & sing. Not everyone is lucky enough to have that outlet, so I've learned to embrace it."

"Solo A Tu Lado Quiero Vivir" is a remake of the original song by Jyve V. You can listen to the ballad here.

About René Villa:

René grew up in a small beach town in Costa Rica, where he began writing songs and performing in local talent shows and clubs. He pulls inspiration from his life experiences living in multiple places around the world with nods to both his musical heroes and current musical interests. Villa spent much of 2021 & 2022 in the UK.



