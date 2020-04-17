Reggae-Rock Legends Long Beach Dub Allstars Release New Video For 'Make A Name'

Rock-reggae pioneers Long Beach Dub Allstars are back with another new single entitled "Make A Name" from their upcoming Cameron Webb (NOFX, Mad Caddies) produced self-titled album, which is scheduled for a May 29th release via Regime Music Group. Listen to Long Beach Dub Allstars "Make A Name" below!

"The riff was written by Aaron Owens and we wrote a song around the riff. Michael Happoldt came up with the chorus and I wrote the verses about checking yourself into wilderness rehab if you will and not falling victim to society and its distractions," said frontman Opie Ortiz. "The song was actually written twice, but the first one was not telling a story so I rewrote it with a concept of the chorus about making a name but not forgetting your roots and responsibilities to humanity and our youth."

Long Beach Dub Allstars new album is currently available for pre-order via iTunes and the band is offering instant downloads of the tracks "Tell Me", "Youth", and "Make A Name" to fans who purchase the digital edition of the album. The album will also be released in limited edition red and yellow vinyl along with a t-shirt and CD copies online at https://fanlink.to/lbda_preorder.

It's been 15 years since Long Beach Dub Allstars disbanded, but in 2016 the group continued their path of musical evolution and the legacy they started with Sublime. Now, after this lengthy hiatus, the Long Beach Dub Allstars have returned with their first new music in nearly two decades with a new album "Long Beach Dub Allstars", which was recorded with producer Cameron Webb (NOFX, Mad Caddies) at his facility Maple Studios in Santa Ana, CA.

Celebrating family, the ones they've lost, and each other on their upcoming self-titled album, the Long Beach Dub Allstars have returned with a back to basics approach. The new album is 10 tracks deep and harnesses the feel-good vibrations and the SoCal musical roots of the band's past, as the band puts everything into one musical melting pot of Reggae, Ska, Dub, Hip Hop, and Punk. The album takes the listener through a range of emotions with good-times anthems like "Tell Me", while paying tribute to fallen friends and family on "Owen Brothers", addressing the current level of gun violence that plagues America on "Youth", or frontman Opie Ortiz reflecting on the passing of his mother on "Dream". Collected together, the 10 songs add to the musical legacy of the Long Beach Dub Allstars and prove that these musical professors have honed in on their musical chops during their time out of the spotlight.





