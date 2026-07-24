Real Boston Richey Releases New 10-Song EP 'S.O.S.'

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Real Boston Richey released S.O.S., a 10-song EP, on July 24, marking his first project since the 2024 album Richey Rich. The Tallahassee rapper and FreeBandz Gang representative arrives on the new EP without featured guests, moving through themes of triumph, loss, and competition across tracks including 'Carnivore,' 'Talk Bout None,' 'Lose a Loser,' and 'Way Down.' The release follows a run of standalone singles in 2025, among them 'Help Me 2' and 'Mr. Pay For Sh*t,' and comes after Richey won Best New Artist (Hip-Hop) at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year.

S.O.S. is available to stream here.

'You know when you trying to run a race you got so many people trying to hold you back,' Richey says on the intro to 'Carnivore,' the project's first song. It's a recurring theme in Richey's career, the diligence required to reach this level of stardom, and it sets the tone of S.O.S. Richey's dexterity allows him to shine with or without the presence of featured guests, and on S.O.S. he takes the ride alone, spreading moments of triumph, pain, regret, braggadocio and aspiration across the versatile tracklist.

On 'Talk Bout None,' he's dismissive of his competition in recognition of their lack of substance. 'Lose a Loser' finds him ducking the humiliation of lost love, instead opting to point out that there's nothing wrong with what the title suggests. On 'Way Down,' arguably Richey's most cathartic moment of the EP, he leaves the listener with the memories of his most dire moments.

S.O.S. is Richey's first new project of any kind since 2024's Richey Rich, his star-studded sophomore album. Richey spent 2025 sustaining a moderate flame, whetting his audience's appetite with a handful of noteworthy singles, including the sequel to his biggest hit, 'Help Me 2,' and the TikTok-approved 'Mr. Pay For Sh*t,' choosing not to release a mixtape, EP or album for the first time since his debut in 2021.

Richey Rich concluded a dizzying climb to the ranks of national stardom, from his chart relevant Public Housing mixtape series to the successful major label efforts Welcome to Bubba Land and Richey Rich. The latter produced 'Help Me,' the bleeding and vulnerable monologue that struck a resonant chord with new and old Richey fans around the world. The song went on to dominate social media and the airwaves, and earn Richey his first RIAA Platinum certification as a solo artist. Earlier this year, he won Best New Artist (Hip-Hop) at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

On S.O.S., every version of Boston Richey shows up. If the title of the EP is any suggestion, they've all got much more to offer.

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