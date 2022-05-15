Raleigh-Based Alternative Band The Connells Release Acoustic EP

Today, the internationally celebrated, Raleigh-based alternative band The Connells released an acoustic EP, reinterpreting four tracks from their acclaimed album Steadman's Wake. The album, which was released in September to wide praise, marked the end of a 20-year recording hiatus for the band. Recorded at the bands practice space by long time live engineer Tim Harper (Alejandro Escovedo, Whiskeytown, Queen Sarah Saturday), the Steadman's Wake Acoustic EP showcases the softer sound in which guitarist and vocalist Mike Connell wrote the songs while still highlighting the immediacy of songs like "Steadman's Wake" and "Song For Duncan."

"When I am working on a new song, typically I sit down with an acoustic guitar and flesh out as much as I can while the idea is still fresh," explains Mike Connell. "With these versions we tried to cut a little closer to the bone in terms of the recording and arrangement while still capturing the spirit of the band."

Steadman's Wake featured eight new songs and three re-recorded versions of previously-released demos which originally appeared on 2001's Old-School Dropouts CD. It was also the band's first album to feature two new members, guitarist Mike Ayers and drummer Rob Ladd (who have been in the lineup since 2002 and 2012, respectively), and the band's first record with Mike Connell taking a prominent role as vocalist. Steadman's Wake received praise from BrooklynVegan, American Songwriter, New Noise Magazine and Under the Radar among more. Stereogum premiered the title track calling it "proof that the Connells have been using all that time away productively."

The Connells first formed in Chapel Hill at the University of North Carolina in 1984, debuting a year later with the song "Darker Days" on the Dolphin Records More Mondo Compilation, followed by their debut album Darker Days in 1986. Their 1987 Mitch Easter-produced album Boylan Heights established them as college-radio favorites, and they went on to work with producers including Gary Smith (Pixies, Billy Bragg), Hugh Jones (Echo & the Bunnymen, Modern English) and Lou Giordano (Goo Goo Dolls, Bob Mould) on subsequent albums. Three albums by The Connells have made the Billboard 200 charts in the United States, but their biggest commercial success came overseas in 1993 with "'74- '75," a pensive and moody ballad from their Ring LP which reached the top-10 in 11 European countries in 1995 (including No. 1 in Sweden, Norway and Germany).

The Connells:

