ROYEL OTIS Release New Single 'Sofa King'

The track will appear on the band’s forthcoming third EP, Sofa Kings due for release on March 31st.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Sydney's Royel Otis share their newest single and music video, "Sofa King" via OURNESS. The track will appear on the band's forthcoming third EP, Sofa Kings due for release on March 31st.

A hypnotising effervescence is captured across "Sofa King", as Otis' drawl repeats the anthemic, 'you're so fing gorgeous' across a zooming chorus synthline. Replete with guitar strums and a take it easy rhythm, one listen and fans will be ready to put their feet up and take life down a notch.

Royel Otis say on the single: "A baggy beat, jangly guitars and a soaring synth to bring home what you really want to say. You are couch royalty in a messed up world. Own it with pride!"

Royel Otis will unleash their short play, Sofa Kings on March 31. The EP spans seven tracks of sunny alt-pop, and is a progressive leap forward from the infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting the pair are known for. Produced by Chris Collins and Royel Otis, the EP promises to continue captivating fans with visceral stories and quick wit atop blissful guitar-fuzzed haze. The EP will also closely follow the announcement of Royel Otis as Spotify's latest RADAR Artist for AU/NZ.

Prior to "Sofa King", Royel Otis dropped the wildly popular EP singles "I Wanna Dance With You" and "Kool Aid". The tracks provided doses of summery perfection that earned praise among Paper Mag, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine, and consistent airplay from BBC Radio 1 and Apple Music 1.

The song followed the release of the duo's sophomore EP, Bar 'N Grill earlier that year. They have since amassed over 10 million streams, and garnered widespread playlisting support across community radio, US college radio and BBC Radio 6. Capping off a career-high year, the duo have also been named in Matt Wilkinson's (Apple Music 1) 'Ones To Watch' list for 2023, after also featuring in his 2022 'Hidden Gems' list with fan favorite, "Oysters In My Pocket".

In 2021 the band released their debut EP Campus, which introduced Royel Otis as an Australian act to watch. Following a stint in New York, Royel met Otis after a hazy night out in a Sydney Bar. Otis, fresh out of high school, mustered up the courage to share some of the demos he had been working on in isolation, and an instantaneous creative click soon happened. Fusing Otis' DIY productions with his own wonky samples he'd gathered during his time in the Big Apple, the two churned out tunes in Royel's Sydney sunroom, slowly shaping their sound.

From their home studio beginnings honing and tinkering at a sound now so distinctively their own, Royel Otis has evolved to embrace a rapturous live show. Enjoy the blissful chill-out "Sofa King" offers, as Royel Otis prepare to share their third EP Sofa Kings in March, 2023.

Watch the new music video here:



