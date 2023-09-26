ROCKET Announce Debut EP & Share Lead Single 'Portrait Show'

The single will be out October 27th, and share lead single “Portrait Show.”

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Los Angeles-based Rocket have announced their debut EP, Versions of You, out October 27th, and share lead single “Portrait Show.”

Pitting Sonic Youth & Dinosaur Jr-esque guitar riffs against soaring harmonies, the single perfectly distills what’s made Rocket one of the West Coast’s buzziest new bands, with Paste Magazine praising it’s  “laid-back California charm with biting lyricism and tight, synergetic compositions.”

On the single, vocalist Alithea Tuttle explains, “I wrote this song like I was speaking to myself in the mirror. Lyrically it takes you inside of my brain and lets you in on how easy it is for me to accept defeat. The first verse is split into the two sides of my mind, one being self deprecating and the other one trying to fight that.”

Comprised of Alithea Tuttle (Bass, Vocals), Baron Rinzler (Guitar), Cooper Ladomade (Drums) and Desi Scaglione (Guitar), the members of Rocket have all know each other for a very long time, some since as early as preschool, and the full group coalescing in highschool.

With only three singles to their name, the amount of momentum they’ve been able to build is impressive, opening for bands like Pretty Sick, bar italia, Hello Mary, and more. Next week, they’ll begin their first ever US tour, joining likeminded LA grunge trio MILLY, performing in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Chicago, and more before returning home to support Julie at Santa Ana’s Constellation Room for two sold out shows. 

Tour Dates:

Tickets Here

10/7 - Phoenix AZ @ Trunk Space *

10/8 - Tucson AZ, @ Club Congress *

10/10 - Denton, TX @ Rick Eye *

10/11 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas *

10/12 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

10/13 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *

10/14 - New Orleans @ Gasa Gasa *

10/16 - Atlanta,GA @ 529 Club *

10/17 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

10/18 - Silver Spring, MD @ Quarry House *

10/19 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye *

10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club *

10/21 - East Haven, CT @ The Beeracks *

10/22 - Allston, MA @ O'Briens Pub *

10/24 - Montreal, QB @ L'esco *

10/25 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G *

10/26 - Detroit, MI @ Larger House *

10/27 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

10/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

10/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room *

11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

11/3 - Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto *

11/4 - Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur *

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Show Bar *

11/7 - Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club *

11/8 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room *

12/1 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

12/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

* supporting Milly

^ supporting Julie

Photo by Sarah Hesky




Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media.

