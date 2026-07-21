ROCK AND ROLL PLAYHOUSE to Host Free Kids Concerts at Brooklyn Bowl Featuring Taylor Swift, Beatles, Blink-182 & Bob Marley

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ROCK AND ROLL PLAYHOUSE is set to present four free family concerts at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City, running from July through October 2026, with each show built around the music of a different iconic artist. The series, sponsored by children's food delivery company Little Spoon, will feature performances drawing from the catalogs of Taylor Swift on July 19, The Beatles on August 16, Blink-182 on September 20, and Bob Marley on October 17. Doors open at noon for each show, with performances beginning at 12:30 p.m., except for the October date, which starts at 11 a.m. with the show at noon. Founded in 2014, ROCK AND ROLL PLAYHOUSE is a national live concert series aimed at families with children aged 1 to 7, and has staged more than 1,000 shows across over 35 venues throughout the United States.

Little Spoon is a direct-to-consumer company that delivers baby and kids' food by subscription. Instead of buying jars or frozen meals at the grocery store, parents choose meals online and have them shipped to their home. Especially popular with busy parents who want convenient, refrigerated meals without having to cook everything from scratch, Little Spoon aligns with The Rock and Roll Playhouse's family-focused audience.

Founded in 2014 by independent concert promoter Peter Shapiro and educator Amy Striem, The Rock and Roll Playhouse is the largest national kid-friendly live concert series, having performed to hundreds of thousands of kids and their families. It has hosted over 1,000 shows in more than 35 leading live music venues across the United States, filling the void for shared musical experiences between parents and children across the country.

Performing songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its core audience of families with children aged 1-7, games, movement, stories, and most importantly, an opportunity to rock out. It allows parents to enjoy the music they love while little fans are encouraged to explore their creativity and have fun.

EVENT DETAILS

Music of Taylor Swift DATE: Sunday, July 19th, 2026 TIME: Doors @ 12pm / Show @ 12:30pm

Music of The Beatles DATE: Sunday, August 16th, 2026 TIME: Doors @ 12pm / Show @ 12:30pm

Music of Blink-182 DATE: Sunday, September 20th, 2026 TIME: Doors @ 12pm / Show @ 12:30pm

Music of Bob Marley DATE: Saturday, October 17th, 2026 TIME: Doors @ 11am / Show @ 12:00pm

ROCK AND ROLL PLAYHOUSE describes its format as combining songs from well-known rock and pop artists with games, movement, and storytelling, with the goal of giving parents and young children a shared live music experience.

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