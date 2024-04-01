RANKY PEREZ & THE ALL NIGHTERS Release 'Hot Vegas Nights' and Announce Residencies in Vegas and L.A.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This year stands to set a new record for high temperatures with the sizzling heat FRANKY & THE ALL NIGHTERS plan to generate with their newly announced “Hot Vegas Nights” artist residencies in both Las Vegas and Los Angeles. On April 1, they’ve also released a new single and video, “Hot Vegas Nights.”

Listen to it HERE and watch the video HERE.

FRANKY—a Vegas native who previously lived in L.A. before returning to his roots—will perform with his stellar band one show every month in both Vegas and in L.A. starting in June and wrapping in (October). In Vegas, the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist will take over Red Rock Casino Resort; in Los Angeles, FRANKY will light up the iconic Sunset Strip venue, the Whisky a Go Go. The shows are as follows:

Whisky a Go Go: 6/5, 7/10, 8/7, 9/11, 10/16 (tickets now available HERE)

Red Rock Casino Resort: 6/6, 7/11, 8/8, 9/12, 10/17

FRANKY PEREZ is a dynamic and engaging artist that can take any genre and make it his own. He was born to entertain, whether he’s performing one of his critically acclaimed originals, a moving ballad from the American songbook, or the latest in-demand pop hit. He delivers it all with an authenticity that will captivate any audience. Life should be celebrated. And any great celebration demands a hot spot and a stage dripping with unparalleled entertainment.

In the “Hot Vegas Nights” show, FRANKY is backed by his band THE ALL NIGHTERS—which includes a blistering horn section and some of Las Vegas' sexiest and most talented dancer/showgirls. No Vegas show would be complete without a variety of entertainment, so FRANKY is bringing along a revolving cast of up-and-coming comedians, specialty acts, and a burlesque troupe to warm up the audience. This show will be unrivaled and unlike anything on or off The Strip.

“I'm a huge fan of comedy and have always loved it when bands bring comics on the road with them or vice versa,” says FRANKY. “Mostly I want the audience to be engaged the entire night and experience something that hasn't been done in years. A real Vegas variety show. That's why we also decided to bring along one of the sexiest burlesque troops I've ever seen. Music, comics, showgirls, dancers, and burlesque! What's more entertaining than that!?”

PEREZ has a special relationship with both Los Angeles and Las Vegas and was inspired to connect the dots between these two sister cities with these twin residencies.

“Since the first neon light flickered in the desert, Los Angelenos have been running away to Vegas for the weekend and when the heat becomes unbearable, Las Vegans flock to LA to marvel at the Pacific,” he says. “Two very different cities, two very different skylines, two very different climates with one striking similarity...they were built to entertain. Just like me and the All Nighters!”